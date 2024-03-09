Canelo confirms Jaime Munguia fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez confirmed his next fight against Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) brings to the ring his undisputed super middleweight title and makes the fourth defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO belts. In his previous outing last September at the same venue, the 33-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco defeated Jermell Charlo by unanimous decision.

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) is a former WBO super welterweight titleholder, who looks to become champion in his second weight class. The Tijuana’s 27-year-old is fresh off the win by TKO in the ninth round aginst John Ryder in January in Phoenix.

Canelo confirmed the fight against Munguia, as well as the venue, via post on X today. The shared artwork for the all-Mexican showdown also features the logos of PBC and Prime Video.

The upcoming bout is set to become the second of the three-fight deal signed with Premier Boxing Champions, where the first was the last year’s clash with Charlo. It is also expected to become Canelo’s first fight live on Prime Video.

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Munguia undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.