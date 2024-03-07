Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia discussed with PBC for May

The all-Mexican showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is still a possibility for Cinco de Mayo weekend. The 12-round bout is expected to headline a pay-per-view fight card live from Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) was initially expected to defend his undisputed 168-pound title against Jermall Charlo. Late last month it was reported that he parted ways with PBC. The fight against Munguia or Edgar Berlanga was expected to be streamed on DAZN.

According to a new report by ESPN, the undisputed super middleweight champion’s potential reunion with Premier Boxing Champions is being discussed. There are two more fights on their three-fight deal, with the first being Canelo’s win by unanimous decision against Jermell Charlo last September.

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) eliminated John Ryder in the ninth round last time out in January.

The official fight announcement is expected shortly.