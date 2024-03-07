Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia discussed with PBC for May

Canelo Alvarez to defend undisputed 168-pound title against Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Canelo Alvarez to face Jaime Munguia in May
Canelo Alvarez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The all-Mexican showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia is still a possibility for Cinco de Mayo weekend. The 12-round bout is expected to headline a pay-per-view fight card live from Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) was initially expected to defend his undisputed 168-pound title against Jermall Charlo. Late last month it was reported that he parted ways with PBC. The fight against Munguia or Edgar Berlanga was expected to be streamed on DAZN.

According to a new report by ESPN, the undisputed super middleweight champion’s potential reunion with Premier Boxing Champions is being discussed. There are two more fights on their three-fight deal, with the first being Canelo’s win by unanimous decision against Jermell Charlo last September.

Undefeated Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) eliminated John Ryder in the ninth round last time out in January.

The official fight announcement is expected shortly.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.