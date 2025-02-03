Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight deal ‘in finalizing process’

The bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terence Crawford is reportedly getting closer to being finalized for September 13 in Las Vegas, with an official announcement expected soon. The venue for the highly anticipated matchup has yet to be determined.

The contest is expected to follow Canelo’s ring appearance on Cinco de Mayo weekend, on May 3. Cuban IBF 168 lbs titleholder William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) and Cameroonian-French contender Christian Mbilli (28-0, 23 KOs) have recently been named as potential opponents for the Mexican boxing star’s next fight.

Canelo and Crawford are “in the process of finalizing a deal”, but the contracts have yet to be signed for the championship bout between the two four-division champions at super middleweight, according to ESPN, citing sources. Additionally, Ring Magazine reported that “an agreement is in place.”

Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) currently holds the division’s unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. If the native of Guadalajara, Mexico, faces and defeats Scull, regaining the IBF strap, his clash with Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) could feature a battle for the undisputed title at 168 lbs.

Canelo’s last three bouts took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Last year, the 34-year-old defeated Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision in September and May, respectively, after taking a UD against Jermell Charlo in September 2023.

For Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), the fight would mark an opportunity to land the undisputed crown in his third weight class, having previously collected all major belts at super lightweight and welterweight. The native of Omaha, NE would also move up two more weight classes.

In his previous bout last August in Los Angeles, Crawford defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision. With the victory, the 37-year-old southpaw claimed the WBA super welterweight title, as well as the interim WBO 154 lbs belt.

Crawford’s most recent outing in Las Vegas, also at T-Mobile Arena, goes back to July 2023, when he dropped and stopped Errol Spence Jr. in the ninth round to land the undisputed title at 147 lbs.

The official announcement for the Canelo vs Crawford showdown is expected to be made shortly.