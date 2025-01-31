Canelo Alvarez possible to face William Scull or Christian Mbilli in May

Eddy Reynoso revealed two shortlisted opponents for Canelo Alvarez on Cinco de Mayo weekend: William Scull and Christian Mbilli. The Mexican boxing star is expected to headline the event on Saturday, May 3. The location and venue are to be determined.

Former undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) currently holds the unified WBA, WBC, and WBO belts. Last year, the 34-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico defeated Edgar Berlanga and Jaime Munguia by unanimous decision.

Cuban William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) holds the IBF 168-pound title. The 32-year-old landed the belt by UD against Vladimir Shishkin last October.

Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli won three fights in 2024. In his previous fight last August, the Montreal, Quebec-based 29-year-old scored a UD against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Reynoso mentioned both names in his recent appearance on TV Azteca. Canelo’s trainer and manager, whose list of fighters also includes Jaime Munguia, Oscar Valdez, Rey Martinez, and Teofimo Lopez, also expects his new boxer Marco Verde to make his pro debut at the event. The 22-year-old Mazatlan, Mexico native is 2024 Paris silver medalist at welterweight.

“Well, there are several [names], there is William Scull, there is the other one ranked by the WBO, [Christian] Mbilli, I think he lives in Canada,” Eddy Reynoso said. “They are the ones that are more or less there right now, but there is nothing concrete.”

The event on Cinco de Mayo weekend is expected to lead to a “super fight” pitting Canelo Alvarez against two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs). The 37-year-old four-weight champion from Omaha, NE defeated Israil Madrimov by unanimous decision last August and claimed the WBA super welterweight title, as well as the interim WBO 154-pound belt.