Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia first faceoff set at kickoff presser in LA

Canelo Alvarez defends undisputed super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Canelo Alvarez at the press conference
Canelo Alvarez | Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces unbeaten former world champion Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair squares off in the all-Mexican showdown live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

The contest is the first four-belt undisputed championship bout between Mexican fighters. Canelo makes the fourth defense of his title. Former super welterweight champion Munguia looks to become champion in his second weight class.

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are scheduled to come face to face at a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. The press conference takes place at Crystal Ballroom at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 pm PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.