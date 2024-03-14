Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia first faceoff set at kickoff presser in LA

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez faces unbeaten former world champion Jaime Munguia on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The pair squares off in the all-Mexican showdown live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

The contest is the first four-belt undisputed championship bout between Mexican fighters. Canelo makes the fourth defense of his title. Former super welterweight champion Munguia looks to become champion in his second weight class.

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia are scheduled to come face to face at a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. The press conference takes place at Crystal Ballroom at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday, March 19 at 2 pm PT.