Canelo ‘very proud & excited’ to face Jaime Munguia in all-Mexican ‘huge fight’

The bout between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Jaime Munguia has been officially confirmed for Cinco de Mayo weekend. The all-Mexican showdown airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his title. The 33-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco highly anticipates the upcoming clash.

“I’m very proud and excited to be able to make this fight,” Canelo said. “A Mexican versus another Mexican is always a huge fight and it’s been a while since there’s been one like this. It’s great to give an opportunity like this to a fighter that’s earned it like Jaime has. It gives me a lot of joy that two Mexicans will be facing each other in such a big fight for the sport.”

Former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) holds the WBC ‘Silver’ belt. Tijuana’s 27-year-old promises “a great night of boxing”.

“I’m very, very happy and filled with enthusiasm for this great opportunity,” Munguia said. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone involved who were able to make this fight a reality. We are ready to give fans a great night of boxing on Saturday, May 4. I can’t wait to demonstrate to the world that I am capable of doing great things. Viva Tijuana and Viva Mexico!”

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Munguia undercard are expected to be announced shortly.