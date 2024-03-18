Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia launch press conference

Ahead of their highly anticipated bout on Cinco de Mayo weekend, Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia host a kickoff press conference. The undisputed super middleweight champion and the unbeaten former world champion square off in the all-Mexican clash live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4.

33-year-old Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the fourth defense of his 168-pound title. Tijuana’s 27-year-old former super welterweight champion Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) looks to become champion in his second weight division.

At the kickoff press conference taking place at Crystal Ballroom at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday, March 19, Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia preview their bout and go face to face for the first time. The start time is scheduled for 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.