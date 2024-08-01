Subscribe
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga two-city press tour in NYC & LA

Canelo Alvarez faces Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga press tour set in NYC and LA
Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga highlight Mexican Independence Day weekend on September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown, the fighters host a pair of press conferences in New York City and Los Angeles.

Mexico’s boxing star Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39) brings to the ring his unified WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight belts. Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York fights for his first world title.

The first Canelo vs Berlanga press conference takes place at Palladium Times Square in New York on Monday, August 5. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm ET. The fighters are expected to go face to face for the first time.

The second press conference is held at The Beverly Hills Hotel – Crystal Ballroom in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 6. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm PT.

In the co-feature, Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) defends his title against North Philadelphia’s former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs). The bouts featured on the undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
