Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga Los Angeles press conference video

Following a launch press conference in New York, Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga preview their bout at the second leg of a two-city press tour at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 6.

Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion and the undefeated Puerto Rican contender of Brooklyn, New York battle it out at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 14. Canelo (61-2-2, 39) puts his unified WBC, WBA and WBO titles on the line. Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

The press conference in LA also features Cuban WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) and former two-division world champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) of Philadelphia. The bout serves as the co-main event.

Among the Canelo vs Berlanga undercard bouts, Nashville’s former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) and Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) of Yorkville, Illinois battle it out for the interim WBA 168 lbs title. Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) takes on Mexico’s Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) at featherweight. Plus, former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero (15-2, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas meets Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of San Jose, California.

Canelo vs Berlanga Los Angeles press conference start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.