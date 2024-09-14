Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga post-fight press conference video

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga talk to media at the press conference following their world title fight on September 14. The pair battles it out in the main event live on PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Canelo Alvarez of Mexico puts on the line his unified WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight titles. Unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga of Brooklyn, New York makes his first attempt to become world champion.

In the co-main event, Cuban two-division champion Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against two-weight champion Danny Garcia of Philadelphia. Also on the card, former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant of Nashville, Tennessee faces Trevor McCumby of Yorkville, Illinois for the interim WBA 168 lbs belt. Plus, former super lightweight champion Rolando Romero of Las Vegas goes up against Manuel Jaimes of San Jose, California.

Atop the Canelo vs Berlanga prelims, Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton faces Mexican-born featherweight Carlos Castro of Phoenix, Arizona.