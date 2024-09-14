Subscribe
Canelo vs Berlanga video: Free prelims

Canelo vs Berlanga prelims: Stephen Fulton faces Carlos Castro, Roiman Villa meets Ricardo Salas, Jonathan Lopez takes on Richard Medina

By Parviz Iskenderov
Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) faces Carlos Castro (30-2, 14 KOs) atop the Canelo vs Berlanga free prelims live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14. The contest features Philadelphia’s former unified super bantamweight champion up against the Mexican-born featherweight of Phoenix, Arizona. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Colombia’s former interim title challenger Roiman Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) takes on Mexican Ricardo Salas (19-2-2, 14 KOs), who makes his U.S. debut. The pair squares off in a 10-round bout at welterweight.

Kicking off the action, Orlando, Florida-based unbeaten prospect Jonathan Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) faces off Richard Medina (15-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas. The matchup is scheduled for eight rounds at super featherweight.

Canelo vs Berlanga prelims start time is 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

