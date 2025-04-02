Caleb Plant to face Armando Resendiz, Jermall Charlo to meet Thomas LaManna

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo are reportedly scheduled to co-headline a Premier Boxing Champions event in separate bouts on May 31 in Las Vegas. The non-pay-per-view card is said to air live on Prime Video from a venue to be confirmed.

According to Ring Magazine, Plant is expected to face Jose Armando Resendiz, while Charlo is expected to meet Thomas LaManna. Additionally, ESPN reported, citing PBC, that there are plans for the former champions to face one another later in 2025, if both come out victorious from their respective bouts.

Las Vegas-based former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) stopped Trevor McCumby in the ninth round of a bout in which he suffered a knockdown in the fourth round last September. With the victory, the 32-year-old native of Nashville, Tennessee bounced back from a unanimous decision defeat to David Benavidez in March 2023.

Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) is fresh off a win via fifth-round TKO against Fernando Paliza in February. With the win, the 26-year-old Mexican rebounded from a defeat via eighth-round stoppage against Elijah Garcia in September 2023.

Unbeaten Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA has not fought since November 2023 when he scored a unanimous decision in a non-title bout against Jose Benavidez Jr. The outing was the 34-year-old’s first fight since mid-2021 when he scored a unanimous decision against Juan Macias Montiel to retain his WBC middleweight title.

Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) is riding a nine-fight winning streak since suffering a defeat by knockout in the first round against Erislandy Lara in May 2021. The 33-year-old of Belleville, New Jersey won his previous bout in March via second-round TKO against Noe Alejandro Lopez.

Last October, Charlo was reported to make his ring return on the undercard of Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr., with LaManna as a potential opponent.

The official announcement, including venue and ticket information, is expected from Premier Boxing Champions shortly.