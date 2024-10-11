Jermall Charlo set for ring return on Tank vs Davis undercard

Jermall Charlo is reportedly scheduled for his next fight on December 14 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The former world champion is expected to battle it out on the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr undercard. Thomas LaManna has been named as his potential opponent in a super middleweight bout.

Unbeaten 34-year-old Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) was last in action in November 2023 in Las Vegas, where he scored a unanimous decision against Jose Benavidez Jr in a 10-round non-title bout. In his previous championship showdown back in June 2021, the Lafayette, Louisiana native defeated Juan Macias Montiel also by UD and retained his WBC middleweight belt.

According to The Ring, Thomas LaManna (38-5-1, 17 KOs) is a “leading candidate” to go up against Charlo. The 32-year-old native of Belleville, New Jersey KO’d Juan Carlos Abreu in the third round in June in Atlantic City and secured the eighth win in a row.

In the main event, Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland defends his WBA lightweight title against current WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr (25-1-1, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. Among other bouts recently reported for the undercard, Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania faces fellow-former world champion Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas in a rematch.