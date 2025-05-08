Photos: Caleb Plant & Jermall Charlo meet opponents ahead of PBC doubleheader

Caleb Plant and Jermall Charlo previewed their upcoming bouts and faced off with opponents Armando Resendiz and Thomas LaManna at an LA press event. The pair of super middleweight bouts headlines a PBC event on May 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Plant and Resendiz sparred ahead of Plant’s fight against Canelo Alvarez in November 2021. Charlo and LaManna don’t know each other. If both Plant and Charlo win their respective bouts, the two fighters are expected to face each other at an event later in 2025.

‘I can get it cracking with either one’

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (23-2, 14 KOs) of Nashville, TN takes on Jose Armando Resendiz (15-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico in a 12-round matchup. Plant puts his interim WBA 168-pound belt on the line.

“May 31 is gonna be fireworks,” Caleb Plant said. “It’s gonna be a great show with a great card. From top to bottom, it’s a stacked card.”

“Me and my team have been working really hard to make sure we step on Armando in impressive fashion and get my hand raised. Then we’re gonna go on about our business. It’s gonna be a show and I’m gonna step on him. “

“This is his big moment and I know he’s coming with everything he’s got. But there are levels to this, and I’m gonna show him that. I’m gonna handle him and go from there. Whatever he’s got planned, best of luck, because he’s gonna need it.”

Caleb Plant at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Armando Resendiz | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’ve always been hungry and I’ve always been driven. I’m a competitor and I’m a winner in life. Regardless of the money or fame, I don’t care about stuff like that. I care about getting my hand raised and seeing how many titles I can rack up. I wanna show my kids what hard work looks like.”

“I feel like I am the man in the division. Obviously Canelo is still active and I have a lot of respect for him, but I still feel like I’m the best super middleweight in the world. That’s just my mentality. May 31 I take another step toward proving that.”

“Depending who gets their hand raised in the co-main event, I can get it cracking with either one. I’m not hard to find and I’m not hard to make a fight with. A lot of fighters make the mistake of looking past their opponent and they end up not even winning the fight in front of them. I won’t make the same mistake.”

“I’m not gonna expand on the sparring we had. He remembers and he knows what happened.”

Caleb Plant at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Armando Resendiz | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

‘I’m gonna put on a show’

Armando Resendiz said, “I’m very excited for this opportunity. I’m thrilled to represent my people on May 31. That means the world to me. I’m here to stay. I’m capable of everything inside the ring. I have what it takes to win and I promise May 31 is gonna be a great show.”

“This is a big challenge, but I see it as a great opportunity. I’m going to lean on the work that I’ve done so far and you’re going to see me at my best.”

Armando Resendiz at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Caleb Plant | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

“His talk just gives me fuel. I’m not a talker, I’m a doer. I’m gonna talk with my fists. May 31 is gonna mark a new chapter in my career.”

“This is a very important fight for me. This isn’t just for me, it’s my family’s future on the line. My family is counting on me. I can’t let them down. I’m telling everyone right now that I’m gonna put on a show and it’s gonna be fireworks. I can’t let this opportunity pass me by.”

Armando Resendiz at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Caleb Plant | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz come face-to-face at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Caleb Plant and Armando Resendiz at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

‘Go train, I’m busy man’

Two-division champion Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) of Lafayette, LA and Thomas LaManna (39-5-1, 18 KOs) of Belleville, NJ square off in a 12-round contest.

“It’s been a journey and a long time coming,” Jermall Charlo said. “I’m going up to 168 to make a statement. I’ve been focused and locked in. I wanna get this fight out of the way and possibly get it on with Caleb Plant. I have big plans in the works, so keep it locked in. Lions Only.”

“I just miss boxing period. I miss getting up and just focusing on boxing and I’m back to doing that at the highest level.”

Jermall Charlo at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Thomas LaManna | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

“The sky’s the limit for me at this weight. I’m sparring bigger guys and I can lift more now. I’m squatting more than I ever did and using my body more than I ever did. I feel like this is the division I’m gonna end my career in.”

“You’re gonna see me go out and be more explosive than you’ve ever seen me before in my life.”

“I’m gonna go do my job. I got bigger fights and bigger fish to fry. I’m not overlooking him. I know he’s training for Jermall Charlo. I know how they come at me. ‘Breadman’ Edwards is sitting right there, he’ll tell you that I stand up to the challenge every time.”

“This guy LaManna is trying to Facetime me and write me on Instagram and all this stuff. Go train, I’m busy man.”

Jermall Charlo at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Thomas LaManna | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

‘We’re fighting May 31 and that’s all that matters’

Thomas LaManna said, “I’m grateful to be here. Professionally and personally, I’m not supposed to be here. A win over Jermall Charlo changes my life. I’m glad he’s here and on May 31, we’re gonna rumble and the best man is gonna win.”

“I’ve been in this same seat before and I came up short when I fought Erislandy Lara. I never want to go through that again. It messed me up. We all know what the task at hand is and we’re gonna give this my best shot. I’m gonna give it my all. We’re gonna upset the apple cart.”

Thomas LaManna at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jermall Charlo | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

“He’s a two-division champion who’s been at the top level. I won’t take that away from him. We can talk about what we’re gonna do, but that’s why we fight the fights. Talking about sparring and training won’t win the fight.”

“We’re gonna see what happens on May 31. I’m gonna shock the world. That’s what I’m coming to do.”

“He’s put me on ice since the end of September. I just wanted to know what we’re doing. I wasn’t getting answers and I wanted answers. I’m not trying to play mind games. We don’t know each other. But now I know we’re fighting May 31 and that’s all that matters.”

Thomas LaManna at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025, ahead of his bout against Jermall Charlo | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna come face-to-face at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo and Thomas LaManna at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo, Caleb Plant, Armando Resendiz, and Thomas LaManna at the press conference at The Mayan in Los Angeles, CA, on May 7, 2025 | Sean Michael Ham/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the undercard bouts, Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Cuba faces Kyrone Davis (19-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, NJ at middleweight. Plus, Isaac Lucero (16-0, 12 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Luis Omar Valenzuela (23-0, 20 KOs) at super welterweight.