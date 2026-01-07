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Adams vs Agyarko: IBF title eliminator reported for April in Ontario, California

Brandon Adams to face Caoimhin Agyarko for a shot to challenge for the IBF super welterweight title, currently held by Bakhram Murtazaliev

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Brandon Adams during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout
Brandon Adams during the weigh-in on September 12, 2025 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of his bout against Serhii Bohachuk. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

An IBF super welterweight title eliminator between Brandon Adams and Caoimhin Agyarko is reportedly set for April 18 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The winner is expected to earn a shot at the belt, currently held by Bakhram Murtazaliev.

According to The Ring, citing sources, the contest will headline a DMG Boxing event, with the official announcement expected shortly.

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Former title challenger Adams (26-4, 16 KOs) of Lynwood, California, returned to winning ways in September when he defeated Serhii Bohachuk by unanimous decision on the Canelo vs Crawford prelims in Las Vegas. In his first attempt to become a champion in mid-2019, the 36-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Jermall Charlo in their bout for the WBC middleweight title.

Agyarko (18-0, 7 KOs) of Northern Ireland was last in action, also in September, taking a split decision over Ishmael Davis on the undercard of Donovan vs Crocker 2 in Belfast. Earlier last year, the unbeaten 29-year-old defeated Ryan Kelly and Harley Collison.

Reigning IBF super welterweight champion Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) is scheduled to make his first title defense on January 31 in Newcastle, England, against British challenger Josh Kelly (17-1-1, 9 KOs).

Details for the reported Adams vs Agyarko showdown, including tickets and broadcast information, are expected to follow shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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