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Full card confirmed for PFL Dubai: Nemkov vs Bilostenniy

PFL Dubai is headlined by Vadim Nemkov defending his heavyweight title against Sergei Bilostenniy

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sergio Pettis during his MMA bout against Mitch McKee at PFL Chicago
Sergio Pettis during his MMA bout against Mitch McKee at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on April 11, 2026. Image credit: PFL

The full card is confirmed for PFL: Nemkov vs Bilostenniy, taking place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 14.

  • In the previously announced main event, Vadim Nemkov (20-2) defends his PFL heavyweight title against Sergei Bilostenniy (15-4).
  • The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Patrick Habirora (9-0) of Belgium and Omar El Dafrawy (16-6) of Egypt.
  • Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Pouya Rahmani (6-0) of the UAE and Oleg Popov (23-2).
  • A welterweight matchup pits Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-4-1) against David Martinez (17-6) of Australia.
  • The main card opener is a bantamweight contest between Sergio Pettis (25-8) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Joji Goto (21-9-1) of Japan.

The card will stream live on the ESPN app, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, following the prelims at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

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Prelims Include

  • Shem Rock (12-3-1) vs. Connor Hughes (12-3), lightweight
  • Lewis McGrillen (13-2) vs. Nawras Abzakh (15-6), bantamweight
  • Asael Adjoudj (11-1) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1), featherweight
  • Alexei Pergande (8-0) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (11-2), lightweight
  • Khasan Magomedsharipov (11-0) vs. Adam Borics (20-4), featherweight
  • Denis Goltsov (37-9) vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana (9-2), heavyweight
  • Ernesto Rodriguez (11-2) vs. Rhys McKee (15-7-1), welterweight
  • Khabib Nabiev (12-0) vs. Styve Ngono (8-1), light heavyweight
  • Khamzat Abaev (6-1) vs. Leon Hill (10-2), welterweight
  • Aleksandra Savicheva (8-2) vs. Jacinta Austin (9-2), strawweight

The event is the promotion’s second-to-last card of the year, preceding PFL Lyon, scheduled for December 19.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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