Full card confirmed for PFL Dubai: Nemkov vs Bilostenniy

The full card is confirmed for PFL: Nemkov vs Bilostenniy, taking place at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 14.

In the previously announced main event, Vadim Nemkov (20-2) defends his PFL heavyweight title against Sergei Bilostenniy (15-4).

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Patrick Habirora (9-0) of Belgium and Omar El Dafrawy (16-6) of Egypt.

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Pouya Rahmani (6-0) of the UAE and Oleg Popov (23-2).

A welterweight matchup pits Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-4-1) against David Martinez (17-6) of Australia.

The main card opener is a bantamweight contest between Sergio Pettis (25-8) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Joji Goto (21-9-1) of Japan.

The card will stream live on the ESPN app, starting at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, following the prelims at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT.

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Prelims Include

Shem Rock (12-3-1) vs. Connor Hughes (12-3), lightweight

Lewis McGrillen (13-2) vs. Nawras Abzakh (15-6), bantamweight

Asael Adjoudj (11-1) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1), featherweight

Alexei Pergande (8-0) vs. Akhmed Magomedov (11-2), lightweight

Khasan Magomedsharipov (11-0) vs. Adam Borics (20-4), featherweight

Denis Goltsov (37-9) vs. Maxwell Djantou Nana (9-2), heavyweight

Ernesto Rodriguez (11-2) vs. Rhys McKee (15-7-1), welterweight

Khabib Nabiev (12-0) vs. Styve Ngono (8-1), light heavyweight

Khamzat Abaev (6-1) vs. Leon Hill (10-2), welterweight

Aleksandra Savicheva (8-2) vs. Jacinta Austin (9-2), strawweight

The event is the promotion’s second-to-last card of the year, preceding PFL Lyon, scheduled for December 19.