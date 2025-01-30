David Benavidez vs David Morrell final press conference video

Continuing the fight week, David Benavidez and David Morrell host the final press conference ahead of their bout. The pair battle it out on Saturday, February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fighters preview the matchup and come face-to-face.

The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight with two titles at stake. Undefeated two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ puts his interim WBC 175-pound strap on the line. Unbeaten Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba brings his WBA “Regular” belt to the ring.

At the Grand Arrivals event a day earlier, both fighters promised knockouts.

Also partaking in the Benavidez vs Morrell final press conference on Thursday, January 30 are the fighters battling it out on the undercard. The co-feature is a rematch between current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former unified 122-pound champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA.

Also on the card is an all-Mexican super lightweight bout between former 140-pound champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs). The PPV opener is a super welterweight matchup between former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ.

The final Benavidez vs Morrell press conference starts at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT.