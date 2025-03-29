Zepeda vs Farmer 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

William Zepeda faces Tevin Farmer in a rematch on March 29, live on DAZN from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair battle it out in the scheduled 12-round bout at lightweight. The interim WBC title is up for grabs.

Representing the host country, Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) defends the belt he claimed by split decision last November in their first fight. Former super featherweight champion Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, who scored a knockdown on his opponent in the fourth round, looks to avenge the defeat.

The co-main event is a 12-round world championship bout between Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) of Newark, NJ and Edwin Cano Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. Collazo puts his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight belts on the line, while Cano makes his first attempt to become champion.

Among the bouts featured on the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard, Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez (12-4-2, 7 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Mexican showdown at flyweight. Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden and Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs) of Houston, TX square off in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

Former champions, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) and Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX clash in a 10-rounder at super flyweight. Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Mexico’s Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez (2-0, 1 KO) go head-to-head in a six-round welterweight matchup on the prelims.

Zepeda vs Farmer 2 start time Zepeda vs Farmer 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 results

Get William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer

Oscar Collazo vs. Edwin Cano

Joselito Velazquez vs. Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez

Robin Safar vs. Roberto Silva

Yokasta Valle vs. Marlen Esparza

Prelims