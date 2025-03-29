Subscribe
Zepeda vs Farmer 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 live results from Cancun, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer face each other at the weigh-in ahead of their rematch
William Zepeda and Tevin Farmer come face-to-face at the weigh-in on March 28, 2025, ahead of their rematch at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda
William Zepeda faces Tevin Farmer in a rematch on March 29, live on DAZN from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair battle it out in the scheduled 12-round bout at lightweight. The interim WBC title is up for grabs.

Representing the host country, Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) defends the belt he claimed by split decision last November in their first fight. Former super featherweight champion Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, who scored a knockdown on his opponent in the fourth round, looks to avenge the defeat.

The co-main event is a 12-round world championship bout between Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) of Newark, NJ and Edwin Cano Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. Collazo puts his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight belts on the line, while Cano makes his first attempt to become champion.

Among the bouts featured on the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard, Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez (12-4-2, 7 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Mexican showdown at flyweight. Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden and Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs) of Houston, TX square off in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.

Former champions, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) and Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX clash in a 10-rounder at super flyweight. Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Mexico’s Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez (2-0, 1 KO) go head-to-head in a six-round welterweight matchup on the prelims.

Watch on DAZN

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 live blog

Zepeda vs Farmer 2 start time

Zepeda vs Farmer 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

Oscar De La Hoya at the weigh-in for the William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer rematch
Oscar De La Hoya at the weigh-in on March 28, 2025, ahead of the William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer rematch at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico | Golden Boy/Cris Esqueda

William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 results

Get William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer
  • Oscar Collazo vs. Edwin Cano
  • Joselito Velazquez vs. Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez
  • Robin Safar vs. Roberto Silva
  • Yokasta Valle vs. Marlen Esparza

Prelims

  • Cayden Griffiths vs. Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez
