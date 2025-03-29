Zepeda vs Farmer 2 results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

William Zepeda faces Tevin Farmer in a rematch on March 29, live on DAZN from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair battle it out in the scheduled 12-round bout at lightweight. The interim WBC title is up for grabs.
Representing the host country, Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) defends the belt he claimed by split decision last November in their first fight. Former super featherweight champion Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, who scored a knockdown on his opponent in the fourth round, looks to avenge the defeat.
The co-main event is a 12-round world championship bout between Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (11-0, 8 KOs) of Newark, NJ and Edwin Cano Hernandez (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. Collazo puts his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight belts on the line, while Cano makes his first attempt to become champion.
Among the bouts featured on the Zepeda vs Farmer 2 undercard, Joselito Velazquez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez (12-4-2, 7 KOs) meet in a 10-round all-Mexican showdown at flyweight. Robin Safar (17-0, 12 KOs) of Sweden and Roberto Silva (13-3, 7 KOs) of Houston, TX square off in a 10-rounder at cruiserweight.
Former champions, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (32-3, 10 KOs) and Marlen Esparza (15-2, 1 KO) of Houston, TX clash in a 10-rounder at super flyweight. Cayden Griffiths (3-0, 3 KOs) of Harrisburg, PA and Mexico’s Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez (2-0, 1 KO) go head-to-head in a six-round welterweight matchup on the prelims.
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 live blog
Zepeda vs Farmer 2 start time
Zepeda vs Farmer 2 airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.
William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 results
Get William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card
- William Zepeda vs. Tevin Farmer
- Oscar Collazo vs. Edwin Cano
- Joselito Velazquez vs. Adolfo Castillo Gonzalez
- Robin Safar vs. Roberto Silva
- Yokasta Valle vs. Marlen Esparza
Prelims
- Cayden Griffiths vs. Fernando Elias Ruiz Hernandez