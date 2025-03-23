Subscribe
Full fight video: William Zepeda wins title by decision against Tevin Farmer

William Zepeda faces Tevin Farmer in a rematch on Saturday in Cancun, Mexico

By Parviz Iskenderov
William Zepeda faces Tevin Farmer in a rematch on March 29, at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. A pair of southpaws square off in the scheduled 12-round bout with the interim WBC lightweight title on the line.

Zepeda (32-0, 27 KOs) and Farmer (33-7-1, 8 KOs) run it back following their first fight held last November. Battling it out on the Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard, unbeaten Mexican Zepeda took the victory, defeating Philadelphia’s former super featherweight champion Farmer by split decision.

Two judges scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Zepeda, while one judge had it the same for Farmer. On his way to victory, the native of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico suffered a knockdown after his opponent landed a left hand.

Farmer said “Absolutely” when asked if he was still one of the top fighters in the division. Zepeda said he expected “a really tough fight” and that he was happy with his performance.

Stepping through the ropes on Saturday in Cancun, 28-year-old William Zepeda looks to retain his interim belt and secure a more decisive victory. 34-year-old Tevin Farmer looks to take revenge and bounce back from two straight losses, including a defeat by unanimous decision to Raymond Muratalla last July.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

