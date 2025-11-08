Live results: Vergil Ortiz Jr retains title by TKO against Erickson Lubin

Vergil Ortiz Jr. faces Erickson Lubin on Saturday, November 8, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The two fighters square off in a scheduled 12-round bout at super welterweight. Ortiz Jr. puts his interim WBC title on the line.

27-year-old Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, defends his belt for the second time after scoring a unanimous decision over Israil Madrimov in February. 29-year-old former title challenger Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, Florida, makes his next bid to claim the strap after falling short against Sebastian Fundora for the interim belt and Jermell Charlo for the full title.

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The co-feature is a super middleweight bout between Darius Fulghum (14-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, and David Stevens (15-2, 10 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania. This matchup replaces the originally scheduled fight between Floyd Schofield (19-0, 13 KOs) of Austin, Texas, and Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (34-8-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte, California.

On the undercard, Amari Jones (14-0, 12 KOs) of Oakland, California, meets Shady Gamhour (14-2, 9 KOs) of Pensacola, Florida, at middleweight. A heavyweight contest pits Houston’s Joshua Edwards (4-0, 4 KOs) against Las Vegas native Zeno Vooris (5-1, 5 KOs). The telecast opener is a cruiserweight clash between Las Vegas’ Robin Safar (18-0, 13 KOs) and Derick Miller Jr. (18-0, 10 KOs) of Willmore, Michigan.

Ortiz vs Lubin live blog November 9, 2025 12:04 AM EST Ortiz stops Lubin, faces off with Boots Ennis In case you missed it, check out the full fight video highlights of Ortiz vs Lubin, along with the faceoff where Jaron “Boots” Ennis enters the ring and exchanges words with the winner – setting up a potential showdown in 2026. November 8, 2025 11:02 PM EST Ortiz vs Lubin post-fight press conference Watch the Ortiz vs Lubin post-fight press conference. November 8, 2025 10:51 PM EST Vergil Ortiz Jr TKO's Erickson Lubin in second round Vergil Ortiz Jr. (24-0, 22 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, defeats former title challenger Erickson Lubin (27-3, 19 KOs) of Orlando, Florida, by second-round TKO. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off as Ortiz dominated Lubin with a flurry of punches.



The official time of the stoppage was 1:30 of the round.



With the victory, Ortiz makes the second successful defense of his interim WBC super welterweight title. November 8, 2025 10:13 PM EST Main event: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Erickson Lubin It’s time for the main event, as Vergil Ortiz Jr. (23-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, defends his interim WBC super welterweight title against former title challenger Erickson Lubin (27-2, 19 KOs) of Orlando, Florida. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.



27-year-old Ortiz Jr. makes the second defense of his belt after victories over Israil Madrimov and Serhii Bohachuk. 29-year-old southpaw Lubin previously challenged Sebastian Fundora for the same belt and Jermell Charlo for the full title, coming up short in both attempts. November 8, 2025 10:06 PM EST Darius Fulghum vs David Stevens ends in majority draw The co-feature between Darius Fulghum (14-1-1, 12 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, and David Stevens (15-2-1, 10 KOs) of Reading, Pennsylvania, ends in a majority draw. After 10 rounds at super middleweight, one judge scored the fight 96-94 for Fulghum, while the other two judges scored it 95-95. November 8, 2025 9:00 PM EST Amari Jones drops and stops Shady Gamhour in third round Amari Jones (15-0, 13 KOs) of Oakland, California, defeats Shady Gamhour (14-3, 9 KOs) of Pensacola, Florida, by third-round TKO at middleweight. On his way to victory, Jones twice sent Gamhour to the canvas. The official time of the stoppage was 2:54 into the round. November 8, 2025 8:35 PM EST Joshua Edwards TKO's Zeno Vooris in third round Houston’s Joshua Edwards (5-0, 5 KOs) dominates Las Vegas native Zeno Vooris (5-2, 5 KOs) en route to a third-round TKO victory at heavyweight. The bout was stopped at 2:34 of the round.



The referee halted the fight after a ringside official – either the ringside physician or a representative from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) – called for the contest to be stopped. November 8, 2025 8:05 PM EST Robin Safar defeats Derick Miller Jr. by decision Kicking off the main card, Las Vegas’ Robin Safar (19-0, 13 KOs) defeats Derick Miller Jr. (18-1, 10 KOs) of Willmore, Michigan by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-90, 99-90, and 98-91. November 8, 2025 7:10 PM EST First up: Robin Safar vs Derick Miller Jr Las Vegas’ Robin Safar (18-0, 13 KOs) and Derick Miller Jr. (18-0, 10 KOs) of Willmore, Michigan, kickoff the telecast live on DAZN. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight. November 8, 2025 7:00 PM EST Eric Priest vs Esneiker Correa ends in split draw Eric Priest (16-0-1, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Esneiker Correa (16-6-3, 14 KOs) of Venezuela fight a split draw. One judge scored the fight 79-73 in favor of Priest, another scored it 77-75 for Correa, and the third judge had it 76-76. November 8, 2025 6:14 PM EST Javier Meza defeats Joshua Garcia by decision Javier Meza defeats Joshua Garcia by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After six rounds, the judges scored it 59-55, 58-56, and 58-56.



Meza of Amarillo, Texas, improves to 5-0, 2 KOs, while Garcia of El Paso, Texas, drops to 3-5-1, 2 KOs. November 8, 2025 5:29 PM EST Samuel Castellanos defeats Ricardo Elizalde by TKO Samuel Castellanos improves to 4-0 with 3 KOs, defeating Ricardo Elizalde by second-round TKO. Elizalde’s corner called it a day to save their fighter from further punishment. The time was 1:55 into the round. November 8, 2025 3:56 PM EST Ortiz vs Lubin prelims You can watch the Ortiz vs Lubin free prelims up top. November 8, 2025 2:36 PM EST Erickson Lubin: This isn't just another fight Here’s what Erickson Lubin had to say. November 8, 2025 2:33 PM EST Vergil Ortiz Jr: The kind of fighter you watch on repeat Some words from Vergil Ortiz Jr. ahead of his fight with Erickson Lubin. November 7, 2025 11:01 PM EST Ortiz vs Lubin: How to watch and start time Ortiz vs Lubin airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Ortiz vs Lubin results

Get Ortiz vs Lubin full fight card results below.

Main Card

Vergil Ortiz Jr def. Erickson Lubin by TKO (R2, 1:30) | Watch video

Darius Fulghum vs. David Stevens – majority draw (96-94, 95-95, 95-95)

Amari Jones def. Shady Gamhour by TKO (R3, 2:54) | Watch video

Joshua Edwards def. Zeno Vooris by TKO (R3, 2:34)

Robin Safar def. Derick Miller Jr. by unanimous decision (99-90, 99-90, 98-91)

Prelims

Eric Priest vs. Esneiker Correa – split draw (79-73, 75-77, 76-76)

Javier Meza def. Joshua Garcia by unanimous decision (59-55, 58-56, 58-56)

Samuel Castellanos def. Ricardo Elizalde by TKO (R2, 1:55)