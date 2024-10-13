Subscribe
Inoue vs Tsutsumi results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi live results from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan

By Parviz Iskenderov
Takuma Inoue faces Seiya Tsutsumi at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan
Takuma Inoue and Seiya Tsutsumi at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on October 13, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda
Takuma Inoue faces Seiya Tsutsumi live on ESPN+ from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on October 13. The contest features Japan’s WBA bantamweight champion up against the unbeaten contender, also representing the country-host.

Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs) makes the third defense of his title. Tsutsumi (11-0-2, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The world championship main event is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event is a 12-round bout for the vacant WBC flyweight belt between former unified light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs) of Japan and former 112 lbs champion Cristofer Rosales (37-6, 22 KOs) of Nicaragua.

Among the Inoue vs Tsutsumi undercard bouts, Japan’s WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his strap against Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KOs) of Thailand. Plus, Shokichi Iwata (13-1, 10 KOs) of Japan and Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs) of Spain battle it out for the vacant WBO light flyweight belt.

The event opener pits Ryuga Sato (1-0, 1 KOs) against Asato Sato (1-1-1, 1 KOs). The all-Japanese bout is scheduled for four rounds at bantamweight.

Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi results

Get Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(4 am ET / 1 am PT)

  • Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi
  • Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales
  • Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak
  • Shokichi Iwata vs. Jairo Noriega
  • Ryuga Sato vs. Asato Sato
