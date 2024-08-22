Subscribe
Takuma Inoue faces Seiya Tsutsumi in Tokyo in October

Takuma Inoue defends WBA 118 lbs title against Seiya Tsutsumi live on ESPN+

By Parviz Iskenderov
Takuma Inoue vs Seiya Tsutsumi set for October in Tokyo
Takuma Inoue faces Seiya Tsutsumi at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on October 13, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda

Japanese Takuma Inoue is set for his next title defense against compatriot Seiya Tsutsumi on October 13 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The 12-round contest headlines the four-fight world championship card live on ESPN+.

Making his third ring appearance for the year and the third championship defense, Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA bantamweight belt. The 28-year-old is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Sho Ishida on the Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery undercard in May.

28-year-old Seiya Tsutsumi (11-0-2, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The unbeaten contender stopped Weerawat Noolae in the fourth round last time out in July.

The co-feature pits former unified light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs) of Japan against former flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales (37-6, 22 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC 112 lbs title.

Among the bouts featured on the Inoue vs Tsutsumi undercard, Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight title against Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KOs) of Thailand. Plus, Shokichi Iwata (13-1, 10 KOs) of Japan and Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs) of Spain clash for the vacant WBO light flyweight strap.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

