Takuma Inoue faces Seiya Tsutsumi in Tokyo in October

Japanese Takuma Inoue is set for his next title defense against compatriot Seiya Tsutsumi on October 13 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The 12-round contest headlines the four-fight world championship card live on ESPN+.

Making his third ring appearance for the year and the third championship defense, Takuma Inoue (20-1, 5 KOs) brings to the ring his WBA bantamweight belt. The 28-year-old is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against Sho Ishida on the Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery undercard in May.

28-year-old Seiya Tsutsumi (11-0-2, 8 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion. The unbeaten contender stopped Weerawat Noolae in the fourth round last time out in July.

The co-feature pits former unified light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (22-1, 14 KOs) of Japan against former flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales (37-6, 22 KOs) of Nicaragua. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBC 112 lbs title.

Among the bouts featured on the Inoue vs Tsutsumi undercard, Japan’s Seigo Yuri Akui (20-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his WBA flyweight title against Thananchai Charunphak (25-1, 15 KOs) of Thailand. Plus, Shokichi Iwata (13-1, 10 KOs) of Japan and Jairo Noriega (14-0, 3 KOs) of Spain clash for the vacant WBO light flyweight strap.