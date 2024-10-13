Video: Seiya Tsutsumi scores knockdown en route to decision against Takuma Inoue

Seiya Tsutsumi came out victorious on October 13, when he faced Takuma Inoue at Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The unbeaten Japanese contender defeated compatriot and claimed his WBA bantamweight title by unanimous decision.

In the 10th round Takuma Inoue (20-2, 5 KOs) was counted, after he got caught with a left hand. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 117-115, 115-112 and 114-113, all in favor of Seiya Tsutsumi (12-0-2, 8 KOs).

In the co-main event, Japan’s former unified light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (24-1, 15 KOs) stopped former flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales (37-7, 22 KOs) of Nicaragua in the 11th round. With the victory, he lifted the vacant WBC 112 lbs title.

Among other Inoue vs Tsutsumi results, Japan’s WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (21-2-1, 11 KOs) retained his strap by split decision against Thananchai Charunphak (25-2, 15 KOs) of Thailand. After 12 rounds, the scores were 115-113, 117-111 and 113-115.

As well, Shokichi Iwata (14-1, 11 KOs) of Japan stopped Jairo Noriega (14-1, 3 KOs) of Spain in the third round. With the win, he landed the vacant WBO light flyweight belt.

In the event opener, bantamweights Ryuga Sato (1-0-1, 1 KOs) and Asato Sato (1-1-2, 1 KOs) fought to a majority draw. After four rounds, an all-Japanese contest ended with the scores 37-39, 38-38 and 38-38.