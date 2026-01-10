Photos: Matias and Smith make weight for 140-pound title

Subriel Matias and Dalton Smith successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their world championship bout on January 10 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Both fighters made the required 140-pound limit.

Puerto Rico’s 33-year-old two-time world champion Matias (23-2, 22 KOs) came in at 140 lbs for his first defense of the WBC title he claimed last July against Alberto Puello. Britain’s undefeated 28-year-old contender Smith (18-0, 13 KOs) registered 139.6 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

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“Obviously, I have a lot of respect for my opponent,” Matias said. “I’m here to please my fans who want to see a ‘No-Más-Tías.’ My goal is to make Dalton quit. I’m really happy with the support from the British and Puerto Rican fans. I love the atmosphere.”

Smith said, “This is the energy we need with the best fans in England. Much love to Puerto Rico. We’re going to win. I grew up watching the greats like Ricky Hatton and Joe Calzaghe, and I’ll prove I belong in that legacy. I’m here to fulfill my childhood dream – since I was six years old – of becoming a world champion.”

Subriel Matias during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Dalton Smith at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Dalton Smith during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Subriel Matias at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Dalton Smith during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Subriel Matias at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Subriel Matias

Subriel Matias during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of his bout against Dalton Smith at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Eddie Hearn and Dalton Smith during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of Smith’s bout against Subriel Matias at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Subriel Matias and Dalton Smith face off during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Subriel Matias and Dalton Smith during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

Subriel Matias and Dalton Smith during the weigh-in on January 9, 2025, ahead of their bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo by Javier González/Fresh Productions

The current Matias vs Smith lineup is as follows: