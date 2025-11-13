Live results: Steven Butler stops Stephane Fondjo in ninth round

Steven Butler faces Stephane Fondjo on Thursday, November 13, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The two fighters clash at super middleweight, headlining the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger events.
Montreal’s Butler (36-5-1, 30 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in a long-awaited matchup. The contest was once again postponed due to injury, and Canada-based Fondjo (14-1-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon stepped in.
In the co-feature, Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (15-0, 13 KOs) takes on former champion Xolisani Ndongeni (33-7, 19 KOs) of South Africa. They clash for the WBC Continental super lightweight title.
On the Butler vs Fondjo undercard, Montreal’s Luis Santana (14-0, 7 KOs) meets Pedro Manuel Gomes (13-3, 3 KOs) of Portugal at lightweight. Another super middleweight bout pits Moreno Fendero (12-0, 10 KOs) of France against William Langston (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Butler vs Fondjo results
Get Butler vs Fondjo full fight card results below.
- Steven Butler def. Stephane Fondjo by TKO (R9) | Watch video
- Jhon Orobio def. Xolisani Ndongeni by TKO (R2)
- Luis Santana def. Pedro Manuel Gomes by unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)
- Moreno Fendero def. William Langston by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)
- Wyatt Sanford def. Petr Novak by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)
- Daylen Pepin def. Alexendre Giraldeau Perron by unanimous decision (40-35, 39-36, 39-39)
- Erik Israyelyan def. Mario Esparza by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Butler vs Fondjo live blog
Steven Butler TKOs Stephane Fondjo in ninth round
The main event ends inside the distance, as Montreal’s Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) defeats Canada-based Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon by ninth-round TKO in a tough fight at super middleweight.
Jhon Orobio TKO's Xolisani Ndongeni in second round
Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defeats South Africa’s former champion Xolisani Ndongeni (33-8, 19 KOs) by second-round TKO. With the win, Orobio retains his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title.
Luis Santana defeats Pedro Manuel Gomes by decision
Montreal’s Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) defeats Pedro Manuel Gomes (13-4, 3 KOs) of Portugal by unanimous decision at lightweight. The 10-round fight ended with scores of 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94.
On his way to victory, Santana suffered a cut over his right eye.
Moreno Fendero defeats William Langston by decision
Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France defeats William Langston (14-5-1, 9 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin by unanimous decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.
Wyatt Sanford defeats Petr Novak by decision
Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Czech Petr Novak (3-1-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the six-round fight 59-55, 60-54, and 60-54.
Daylen Pepin defeats Alexendre Giraldeau Perron by decision
Daylen Pepin (1-0) makes a successful pro debut, defeating Alexandre Giraldeau Perron (2-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in an all-Quebec super lightweight clash. The judges scored the four-round fight 40-35, 39-36, and 39-39.
Erik Israyelyan defeats Mario Esparza by decision
In the event opener, Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Mario Esparza (2-2) of Chile by unanimous decision. After four rounds at super featherweight, all three judges scored it 40-36.
Espinoza vs Khegai Kickoff
The fights at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal are about to begin.
Butler vs Fondjo: How to watch and start time
Butler vs Fondjo airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.