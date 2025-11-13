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Live results: Steven Butler stops Stephane Fondjo in ninth round

Steven Butler and Stephane Fondjo clash at super middleweight, live from Montreal, Canada

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Steven Butler and Stephane Fondjo face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout in Montreal, Canada
Steven Butler and Stephane Fondjo face off at the weigh-in, on November 12, 2025, ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Photo by Vitor Munhoz/Eye Of The Tiger

Steven Butler faces Stephane Fondjo on Thursday, November 13, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The two fighters clash at super middleweight, headlining the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger events.

Montreal’s Butler (36-5-1, 30 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in a long-awaited matchup. The contest was once again postponed due to injury, and Canada-based Fondjo (14-1-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon stepped in.

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In the co-feature, Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (15-0, 13 KOs) takes on former champion Xolisani Ndongeni (33-7, 19 KOs) of South Africa. They clash for the WBC Continental super lightweight title.

On the Butler vs Fondjo undercard, Montreal’s Luis Santana (14-0, 7 KOs) meets Pedro Manuel Gomes (13-3, 3 KOs) of Portugal at lightweight. Another super middleweight bout pits Moreno Fendero (12-0, 10 KOs) of France against William Langston (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Butler vs Fondjo results

Get Butler vs Fondjo full fight card results below.

  • Steven Butler def. Stephane Fondjo by TKO (R9) | Watch video
  • Jhon Orobio def. Xolisani Ndongeni by TKO (R2)
  • Luis Santana def. Pedro Manuel Gomes by unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)
  • Moreno Fendero def. William Langston by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)
  • Wyatt Sanford def. Petr Novak by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Daylen Pepin def. Alexendre Giraldeau Perron by unanimous decision (40-35, 39-36, 39-39)
  • Erik Israyelyan def. Mario Esparza by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Butler vs Fondjo live blog

Steven Butler TKOs Stephane Fondjo in ninth round

The main event ends inside the distance, as Montreal’s Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) defeats Canada-based Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon by ninth-round TKO in a tough fight at super middleweight.

Steven Butler and Stephane Fondjo during their bout
Steven Butler and Stephane Fondjo during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Jhon Orobio TKO's Xolisani Ndongeni in second round

Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defeats South Africa’s former champion Xolisani Ndongeni (33-8, 19 KOs) by second-round TKO. With the win, Orobio retains his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title.

Jhon Orobio victorious over Xolisani Ndongeni
Jhon Orobio victorious over Xolisani Ndongeni during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Luis Santana defeats Pedro Manuel Gomes by decision

Montreal’s Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) defeats Pedro Manuel Gomes (13-4, 3 KOs) of Portugal by unanimous decision at lightweight. The 10-round fight ended with scores of 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94.

On his way to victory, Santana suffered a cut over his right eye.

Luis Santana during his bout against Pedro Manuel Gomes
Luis Santana during his bout against Pedro Manuel Gomes at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Moreno Fendero defeats William Langston by decision

Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France defeats William Langston (14-5-1, 9 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin by unanimous decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94.

Moreno Fendero punches William Langston during their boxing bout
Moreno Fendero punches William Langston during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Wyatt Sanford defeats Petr Novak by decision

Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Czech Petr Novak (3-1-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the six-round fight 59-55, 60-54, and 60-54.

Wyatt Sanford defeats Petr Novak during their boxing bout
Wyatt Sanford victorious over Petr Novak during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Daylen Pepin defeats Alexendre Giraldeau Perron by decision

Daylen Pepin (1-0) makes a successful pro debut, defeating Alexandre Giraldeau Perron (2-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in an all-Quebec super lightweight clash. The judges scored the four-round fight 40-35, 39-36, and 39-39.

Daylen Pepin knocks down Alexendre Giraldeau Perron during their boxing bout
Daylen Pepin knocks down Alexendre Giraldeau Perron during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Erik Israyelyan defeats Mario Esparza by decision

In the event opener, Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Mario Esparza (2-2) of Chile by unanimous decision. After four rounds at super featherweight, all three judges scored it 40-36.

Erik Israyelyan punches Mario Esparza during their boxing bout
Erik Israyelyan punches Mario Esparza during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger

Espinoza vs Khegai Kickoff

The fights at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal are about to begin.

Boxing ring set up at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada
Boxing ring set up for the Butler vs Fondjo event at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye of the Tiger

Butler vs Fondjo: How to watch and start time

Butler vs Fondjo airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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