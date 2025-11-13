Live results: Steven Butler stops Stephane Fondjo in ninth round

Steven Butler faces Stephane Fondjo on Thursday, November 13, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada. The two fighters clash at super middleweight, headlining the latest edition of the Eye of the Tiger events.

Montreal’s Butler (36-5-1, 30 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Erik Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) in a long-awaited matchup. The contest was once again postponed due to injury, and Canada-based Fondjo (14-1-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon stepped in.

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In the co-feature, Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (15-0, 13 KOs) takes on former champion Xolisani Ndongeni (33-7, 19 KOs) of South Africa. They clash for the WBC Continental super lightweight title.

On the Butler vs Fondjo undercard, Montreal’s Luis Santana (14-0, 7 KOs) meets Pedro Manuel Gomes (13-3, 3 KOs) of Portugal at lightweight. Another super middleweight bout pits Moreno Fendero (12-0, 10 KOs) of France against William Langston (14-4-1, 9 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Butler vs Fondjo results

Get Butler vs Fondjo full fight card results below.

Steven Butler def. Stephane Fondjo by TKO (R9) | Watch video

Jhon Orobio def. Xolisani Ndongeni by TKO (R2)

Luis Santana def. Pedro Manuel Gomes by unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)

Moreno Fendero def. William Langston by unanimous decision (98-92, 97-93, 96-94)

Wyatt Sanford def. Petr Novak by unanimous decision (59-55, 60-54, 60-54)

Daylen Pepin def. Alexendre Giraldeau Perron by unanimous decision (40-35, 39-36, 39-39)

Erik Israyelyan def. Mario Esparza by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Butler vs Fondjo live blog November 13, 2025 10:11 PM EST Steven Butler TKOs Stephane Fondjo in ninth round The main event ends inside the distance, as Montreal’s Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) defeats Canada-based Stephane Fondjo (14-2-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon by ninth-round TKO in a tough fight at super middleweight. Steven Butler and Stephane Fondjo during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 9:34 PM EST Jhon Orobio TKO's Xolisani Ndongeni in second round Montreal-based Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defeats South Africa’s former champion Xolisani Ndongeni (33-8, 19 KOs) by second-round TKO. With the win, Orobio retains his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title. Jhon Orobio victorious over Xolisani Ndongeni during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 8:50 PM EST Luis Santana defeats Pedro Manuel Gomes by decision Montreal’s Luis Santana (15-0, 7 KOs) defeats Pedro Manuel Gomes (13-4, 3 KOs) of Portugal by unanimous decision at lightweight. The 10-round fight ended with scores of 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94.



On his way to victory, Santana suffered a cut over his right eye. Luis Santana during his bout against Pedro Manuel Gomes at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 8:17 PM EST Moreno Fendero defeats William Langston by decision Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France defeats William Langston (14-5-1, 9 KOs) of Kenosha, Wisconsin by unanimous decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the scores were 98-92, 97-93, and 96-94. Moreno Fendero punches William Langston during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 7:19 PM EST Wyatt Sanford defeats Petr Novak by decision Canadian Olympic medalist Wyatt Sanford (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Czech Petr Novak (3-1-1, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the six-round fight 59-55, 60-54, and 60-54. Wyatt Sanford victorious over Petr Novak during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 6:42 PM EST Daylen Pepin defeats Alexendre Giraldeau Perron by decision Daylen Pepin (1-0) makes a successful pro debut, defeating Alexandre Giraldeau Perron (2-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision in an all-Quebec super lightweight clash. The judges scored the four-round fight 40-35, 39-36, and 39-39. Daylen Pepin knocks down Alexendre Giraldeau Perron during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 6:07 PM EST Erik Israyelyan defeats Mario Esparza by decision In the event opener, Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Mario Esparza (2-2) of Chile by unanimous decision. After four rounds at super featherweight, all three judges scored it 40-36. Erik Israyelyan punches Mario Esparza during their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Bernard Brault/Eye Of The Tiger November 13, 2025 5:08 PM EST Espinoza vs Khegai Kickoff The fights at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal are about to begin. Boxing ring set up for the Butler vs Fondjo event at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada, on November 13, 2025. Photo by Jeff Lockhart/Eye of the Tiger November 12, 2025 11:01 PM EST Butler vs Fondjo: How to watch and start time Butler vs Fondjo airs live on Punching Grace. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.