Steven Butler faces Stephane Fondjo after Erik Bazinyan withdraws with injury

The bout between Steven Butler and Erik Bazinyan no longer headlines the Eye of the Tiger event on November 13 at Cabaret du Casino de Montreal. Bazinyan withdrew due to injury, with Butler now set to face Stephane Fondjo.

The cancellation marks the third time the long-awaited matchup between Montreal’s Butler (36-5-1, 30 KOs) and Bazinyan (32-1-1, 23 KOs) of Armenia has fallen through. The two fighters were previously scheduled to face off in March and then in June.

30-year-old former two-time title challenger Butler aims for his third victory since being stopped by Patrice Volmy last June. Canada-based 27-year-old Fondjo (14-1-1, 9 KOs) of Cameroon is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Salim Ben Rejeb in February. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

“It’s been weeks since I’ve been making sacrifices away from my family to prepare to face Erik Bazinyan,” Steven Butler said. “If he can’t fight, too bad for him – but I never back down, so there was no question I wouldn’t fight on November 13. I don’t back down from anyone, and for once, I’ll have an opponent as hungry as I am. The fans will still get a great local fight, but in the end, I’ll remind everyone – and Fondjo – that I belong at the international level.”

Stephane Fondjo said, “To achieve great things, you sometimes have to suffer. I left my family behind eight years ago to cross the Atlantic and one day offer them a better life. Every day since, I’ve made every sacrifice to achieve that goal. I respect Steven Butler – he has a similar mentality – but I’ve suffered enough to get here and earn this opportunity. Once we’re in the ring on November 13, it’s Butler who will suffer.”

