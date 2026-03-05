Live results: Steven Butler KOs Ramadan Hiseni in second round – Video

Steven Butler faces Ramadan Hiseni live from Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, March 5. The pair battle for the WBA Continental super middleweight title in a contest scheduled for 10 rounds.

Both fighters are aiming for their fourth consecutive victory. Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) scored a ninth-round TKO over Stephane Fondjo in his previous outing last November. Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) is coming off a decision win against Alexandre Gaumont last December.

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On the Butler vs Hiseni undercard, Cuba’s Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) and Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) clash for the WBC Continental Americas cruiserweight title.

Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs).

Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France faces Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title.

Butler vs Hiseni results

Get Butler vs Hiseni full fight card results below.

Steven Butler def. Ramadan Hiseni by KO (R2, 1:20) | Watch video

Lenar Perez def. Isaac Chilemba by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Jhon Orobio def. Yomar Alamo by KO (R5, 0:45)

Steve Claggett def. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez by TKO (R2, 2:13)

Daylen Pepin def. Felipe Bocaz by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 39-37)

Dante Tice Oliveira def. Patrik Velky by TKO (R4, 1:44)

Moreno Fendero def. Shawn McCalman by unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)

Butler vs Hiseni live blog March 5, 2026 9:45 PM EST Steven Butler KOs Ramadan Hiseni in second round Montreal’s former world title challenger Steven Butler (38-5-1, 32 KOs) defeats Ramadan Hiseni (22-3-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland by second-round knockout at super middleweight title. The stoppage came at 1:20 of the round.



Butler sent Hiseni to the canvas with a big left hook. The referee immediately waved the fight off.



With the win, Butler claims the WBA Continental title. Steven Butler lands a jab during his bout against Ramadan Hiseni at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 9:22 PM EST Main Event: Steven Butler vs Ramadan Hiseni Montreal’s former world title challenger Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) faces Ramadan Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland for the WBA Continental super middleweight title. Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni during the weigh-in at Bar Le Valet du Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 4, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 9:21 PM EST Lenar Perez defeats Isaac Chilemba by decision Cuba’s Lenar Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) defeats Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-11-3, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.



With the win, Perez claims the WBC Continental Americas title. Lenar Perez dominates Isaac Chilemba during their bout at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 8:19 PM EST Co-feature: Lenar Perez vs Isaac Chilemba Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba faces Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title. March 5, 2026 8:15 PM EST Jhon Orobio KOs Yomar Alamo in fifth round Jhon Orobio (17-0, 15 KOs) of Colombia defeats Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-6-1, 13 KOs) by fifth-round knockout at super lightweight. With the win, Orobio retains his WBC Continental Americas title. Jhon Orobio knocks out Yomar Alamo during their bout at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 7:49 PM EST Next fight: Jhon Orobio vs Yomar Alamo Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico. March 5, 2026 7:46 PM EST Steve Claggett TKOs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez in second round Canada’s Steve Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) drops and stops Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-13-2, 12 KOs) in the second round at super lightweight. Steve Claggett following his victory over Alejandro Frias Rodriguez during their bout at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 7:34 PM EST Next up: Steve Claggett vs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) faces Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-12-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight. March 5, 2026 7:32 PM EST Daylen Pepin defeats Felipe Bocaz by decision Daylen Pepin (2-0) of Canada defeats Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at lightweight. Daylen Pepin throws a jab during his bout against Felipe Bocaz at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 7:06 PM EST Next up: Daylen Pepin vs Felipe Bocaz Daylen Pepin (1-0) of Canada takes on Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-2, 1 KO) at lightweight. March 5, 2026 7:04 PM EST Dante Tice Oliveira TKOs Patrik Velky in fourth round Canada’s Dante Tice (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Patrik Velky (2-5-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight. Dante Tice Oliveira during his bout against Patrik Velky at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 6:39 PM EST Next up: Dante Tice Oliveira vs Patrik Velky Canada’s Dante Tice (2-0, 1 KO) and Patrik Velky (2-4-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic face off at super welterweight. March 5, 2026 6:36 PM EST Moreno Fendero defeats Shawn McCalman by decision Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) of France defeats Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-2, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super middleweight, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94.



With the win, Fendero claims the WBC Continental Americas title. Moreno Fendero attacks Shawn McCalman during their bout at Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on March 5, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munoz/EOTTM March 5, 2026 5:29 PM EST First up: Moreno Fendero vs Shawn McCalman In the event opener, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France and Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) clash for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title. March 5, 2026 3:53 PM EST Throwback: Steven Butler TKOs Stephane Fondjo In case you missed it – in his previous bout last November in Montreal, Steven Butler defeated Stephane Fondjo by ninth-round TKO. March 5, 2026 12:30 PM EST Butler vs Hiseni – Final Face-Off Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni come face to face one last time at the official weigh-ins, held a day before the showdown. March 4, 2026 11:00 PM EST Butler vs Hiseni: How to watch and start time Butler vs Hiseni airs live on Punching Grace and DAZN. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.