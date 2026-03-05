Live results: Steven Butler KOs Ramadan Hiseni in second round – Video

Steven Butler faces Ramadan Hiseni live from Casino de Montréal in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, March 5. The pair battle for the WBA Continental super middleweight title in a contest scheduled for 10 rounds.
Both fighters are aiming for their fourth consecutive victory. Montreal’s 30-year-old former title challenger Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) scored a ninth-round TKO over Stephane Fondjo in his previous outing last November. Switzerland’s 29-year-old Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) is coming off a decision win against Alexandre Gaumont last December.
On the Butler vs Hiseni undercard, Cuba’s Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) and Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) clash for the WBC Continental Americas cruiserweight title.
Colombia’s Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs).
Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France faces Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title.
Butler vs Hiseni results
Get Butler vs Hiseni full fight card results below.
- Steven Butler def. Ramadan Hiseni by KO (R2, 1:20) | Watch video
- Lenar Perez def. Isaac Chilemba by unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)
- Jhon Orobio def. Yomar Alamo by KO (R5, 0:45)
- Steve Claggett def. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez by TKO (R2, 2:13)
- Daylen Pepin def. Felipe Bocaz by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 39-37)
- Dante Tice Oliveira def. Patrik Velky by TKO (R4, 1:44)
- Moreno Fendero def. Shawn McCalman by unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)
Butler vs Hiseni live blog
Steven Butler KOs Ramadan Hiseni in second round
Montreal’s former world title challenger Steven Butler (38-5-1, 32 KOs) defeats Ramadan Hiseni (22-3-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland by second-round knockout at super middleweight title. The stoppage came at 1:20 of the round.
Butler sent Hiseni to the canvas with a big left hook. The referee immediately waved the fight off.
With the win, Butler claims the WBA Continental title.
Main Event: Steven Butler vs Ramadan Hiseni
Montreal’s former world title challenger Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) faces Ramadan Hiseni (22-2-2, 8 KOs) of Switzerland for the WBA Continental super middleweight title.
Lenar Perez defeats Isaac Chilemba by decision
Cuba’s Lenar Perez (16-0, 14 KOs) defeats Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-11-3, 11 KOs) by unanimous decision at cruiserweight. After 10 rounds, all three judges scored the fight 100-90.
With the win, Perez claims the WBC Continental Americas title.
Co-feature: Lenar Perez vs Isaac Chilemba
Lenar Perez (15-0, 14 KOs) of Cuba faces Malawi’s Isaac Chilemba (27-10-3, 11 KOs) for the WBC Continental Americas light heavyweight title.
Jhon Orobio KOs Yomar Alamo in fifth round
Jhon Orobio (17-0, 15 KOs) of Colombia defeats Puerto Rico’s Yomar Alamo (22-6-1, 13 KOs) by fifth-round knockout at super lightweight. With the win, Orobio retains his WBC Continental Americas title.
Next fight: Jhon Orobio vs Yomar Alamo
Jhon Orobio (16-0, 14 KOs) of Colombia defends his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight title against Yomar Alamo (22-5-1, 13 KOs) of Puerto Rico.
Steve Claggett TKOs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez in second round
Canada’s Steve Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) drops and stops Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-13-2, 12 KOs) in the second round at super lightweight.
Next up: Steve Claggett vs Alejandro Frias Rodriguez
Canada’s Steve Claggett (39-8-2, 27 KOs) faces Mexico’s Alejandro Frias Rodriguez (21-12-2, 12 KOs) at super lightweight.
Daylen Pepin defeats Felipe Bocaz by decision
Daylen Pepin (2-0) of Canada defeats Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at lightweight.
Next up: Daylen Pepin vs Felipe Bocaz
Daylen Pepin (1-0) of Canada takes on Chile’s Felipe Bocaz (3-2, 1 KO) at lightweight.
Dante Tice Oliveira TKOs Patrik Velky in fourth round
Canada’s Dante Tice (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Patrik Velky (2-5-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic by fourth-round TKO at super welterweight.
Next up: Dante Tice Oliveira vs Patrik Velky
Canada’s Dante Tice (2-0, 1 KO) and Patrik Velky (2-4-1, 1 KO) of the Czech Republic face off at super welterweight.
Moreno Fendero defeats Shawn McCalman by decision
Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (14-0, 10 KOs) of France defeats Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-2, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super middleweight, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 96-94, and 96-94.
With the win, Fendero claims the WBC Continental Americas title.
First up: Moreno Fendero vs Shawn McCalman
In the event opener, Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (13-0, 10 KOs) of France and Denver’s Shawn McCalman (17-1, 8 KOs) clash for the WBC Continental Americas super middleweight title.
Throwback: Steven Butler TKOs Stephane Fondjo
In case you missed it – in his previous bout last November in Montreal, Steven Butler defeated Stephane Fondjo by ninth-round TKO.
Butler vs Hiseni – Final Face-Off
Steven Butler and Ramadan Hiseni come face to face one last time at the official weigh-ins, held a day before the showdown.
Butler vs Hiseni: How to watch and start time
Butler vs Hiseni airs live on Punching Grace and DAZN. The start time is 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.