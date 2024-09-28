Dixon vs Harper results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) faces Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) live on DAZN from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28. The all-English contest features the WBO 135 lbs titleholder making the first defense of her belt against two-division world champion. The long-awaited world championship showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The co-main event is a 10-round all-British super bantamweight bout pitting Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) against Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs). Also on the card, an eight-round all-English middleweight bout between George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) and George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs).

Plus, England’s unbeaten Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) and Sergio Orozco Oliva (9-8, 7 KOs) of Mexico clash in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. In addition, Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Diego Lagos (11-4, 5 KOs) of Colombia go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper results

Get Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm BST)

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper

Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster

George Liddard vs. George Davey

Galal Yafai vs. Sergio Orozco Oliva

Giorgio Visioli vs. Diego Lagos

Prelims (11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT / 4:30 pm BST)