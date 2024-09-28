Subscribe
Dixon vs Harper results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper live results from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Rhiannon Dixon faces Terri Harper live from Sheffield, England
Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper come face-to-face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) faces Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) live on DAZN from Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28. The all-English contest features the WBO 135 lbs titleholder making the first defense of her belt against two-division world champion. The long-awaited world championship showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The co-main event is a 10-round all-British super bantamweight bout pitting Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) against Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs). Also on the card, an eight-round all-English middleweight bout between George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) and George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs).

Plus, England’s unbeaten Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) and Sergio Orozco Oliva (9-8, 7 KOs) of Mexico clash in an eight-rounder at super flyweight. In addition, Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Diego Lagos (11-4, 5 KOs) of Colombia go head-to-head in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Watch on DAZN

Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper results

Get Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT / 7:00 pm BST)

  • Rhiannon Dixon vs. Terri Harper
  • Peter McGrail vs. Brad Foster
  • George Liddard vs. George Davey
  • Galal Yafai vs. Sergio Orozco Oliva
  • Giorgio Visioli vs. Diego Lagos

Prelims (11:30 am ET / 8:30 am PT / 4:30 pm BST)

  • Josh Babb vs. Kelvin Madjid
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs. Kevin Trana
  • Jimmy Sains vs. Omir Rodriguez
  • Brandon Scott vs. Calum Turnbull
  • Connan Murray vs. Marco Simmonds
Parviz Iskenderov
