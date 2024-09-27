Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper on weight for 135 lbs title in Sheffield, England

Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper successfully weighed-in ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28. The pair squares off in the main event with the WBO lightweight title on the line.

Unbeaten 29-year-old southpaw Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) of Warrington, England showed 134.9 lbs for the first defense of her 135 lbs belt. 27-year-old Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, England was 134.7 lbs for her attempt to become a three-division world champion.

Among other bouts, Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) tipped the scales at 121.5 lbs for his all-British super bantamweight contest against Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs), who showed the same. Middleweights George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) and George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs) were 160.3 lbs and 158.5 lbs, respectively, for their all-English matchup.

Unbeaten Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) of England came in at 114.3 lbs for his super flyweight clash against Mexico’s Sergio Orozco Oliva (9-8, 7 KOs), who was 113.5 lbs. Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Diego Lagos (11-4, 5 KOs) of Colombia were 133.1 lbs and 130.5 lbs, respectively, for their showdown at super featherweight.

Terri Harper weighs-in ahead of her bout against Rhiannon Dixon at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper come face-to-face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The current Dixon vs Harper lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Rhiannon Dixon (134.9) vs. Terri Harper (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight – Dixon’s WBO title

Peter McGrail (121.5) vs. Brad Foster (121.5), 10 rounds, super bantamweight

George Liddard (160.3) vs. George Davey (158.5), 8 rounds, middleweight

Galal Yafai (114.3) vs. Sergio Orozco Oliva (113.5), 8 rounds, flyweight

Giorgio Visioli (133.1) vs. Diego Lagos (130.5), 6 rounds, super featherweight

Prelims