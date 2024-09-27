Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Rhiannon Dixon vs Terri Harper on weight for 135 lbs title in Sheffield, England

Rhiannon Dixon defends WBO lightweight title, Terri Harper fights for belt in third weight class

BoxingNews
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Rhiannon Dixon weighs-in for her bout against Terri Harper
Rhiannon Dixon weighs-in for her bout against Terri Harper at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper successfully weighed-in ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28. The pair squares off in the main event with the WBO lightweight title on the line.

Unbeaten 29-year-old southpaw Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) of Warrington, England showed 134.9 lbs for the first defense of her 135 lbs belt. 27-year-old Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, England was 134.7 lbs for her attempt to become a three-division world champion.

Among other bouts, Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) tipped the scales at 121.5 lbs for his all-British super bantamweight contest against Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs), who showed the same. Middleweights George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) and George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs) were 160.3 lbs and 158.5 lbs, respectively, for their all-English matchup.

Unbeaten Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs) of England came in at 114.3 lbs for his super flyweight clash against Mexico’s Sergio Orozco Oliva (9-8, 7 KOs), who was 113.5 lbs. Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Diego Lagos (11-4, 5 KOs) of Colombia were 133.1 lbs and 130.5 lbs, respectively, for their showdown at super featherweight.

Terri Harper weighs-in for her bout against Rhiannon Dixon
Terri Harper weighs-in ahead of her bout against Rhiannon Dixon at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper come face-to-face
Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper come face-to-face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper
Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England on September 28, 2024 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The current Dixon vs Harper lineup looks as the following:

Main card

  • Rhiannon Dixon (134.9) vs. Terri Harper (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight – Dixon’s WBO title
  • Peter McGrail (121.5) vs. Brad Foster (121.5), 10 rounds, super bantamweight
  • George Liddard (160.3) vs. George Davey (158.5), 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Galal Yafai (114.3) vs. Sergio Orozco Oliva (113.5), 8 rounds, flyweight
  • Giorgio Visioli (133.1) vs. Diego Lagos (130.5), 6 rounds, super featherweight

Prelims

  • Josh Babb () vs. Kelvin Madjid (), 6 rounds, bantamweight
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan ()vs. Kevin Trana (), 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Jimmy Sains () vs. Omir Rodriguez (), 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Brandon Scott () vs. Calum Turnbull (), 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Connan Murray () vs. Marco Simmonds (), 6 rounds, super welterweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.