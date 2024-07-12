Photos: Muratalla vs Farmer on weight for main event, Janibek vs Mikhailovich off

The bout between Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer has been set as a new main event at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on July 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.

The original main event, pitting Janibek Alimkhanuly against Andrei Mikhailovich, fell off. The unified WBO and IBF middleweight champion fainted while cutting weight, and was hospitalized due to dehydration Thursday evening.

“Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted,” said Alimkhanuly’s manager Egis Klimas. “We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight.”

Other fights battling it out on the card stepped on the scales to make it official.

Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer both successfully made weight for their 135 lbs showdown with NABF & NABO titles on the line. Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California weighed-in at 134.1 lbs. Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was 134.7 lbs.

In the 10-round co-main event, former title challenger Ruben Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California defends his WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title against Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. Both fighters made the required 126 lbs limit, showing 125.5 lbs and 122.6 lbs, respectively.

Tevin Farmer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Raymond Muratalla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ruben Villa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ruben Villa and Sulaiman Segawa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ruben Villa and Sulaiman Segawa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy and Ricardo Quiroz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Charlie Sheehy and Ricardo Quiroz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Art Barrera Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jonathan Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jonathan Lopez and Leonardo Padilla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jonathan Lopez and Leonardo Padilla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Israel Mercado and Dondrell Haynes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Israel Mercado and Dondrell Haynes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Muratalla vs Farmer fight card

The Muratalla vs Farmer full fight card looks as the following: