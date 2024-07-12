Subscribe
Photos: Muratalla vs Farmer on weight for main event, Janibek vs Mikhailovich off

Raymond Muratalla faces Tevin Farmer in new main event live on ESPN+ from Las Vegas, Janibek vs Mikhailovich canceled due to dehydration

By Parviz Iskenderov
Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer on weight in Las Vegas
Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, NV, USA on July 13, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
The bout between Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer has been set as a new main event at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on July 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.

The original main event, pitting Janibek Alimkhanuly against Andrei Mikhailovich, fell off. The unified WBO and IBF middleweight champion fainted while cutting weight, and was hospitalized due to dehydration Thursday evening.

“Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted,” said Alimkhanuly’s manager Egis Klimas. “We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight.”

Other fights battling it out on the card stepped on the scales to make it official.

Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer both successfully made weight for their 135 lbs showdown with NABF & NABO titles on the line. Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California weighed-in at 134.1 lbs. Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was 134.7 lbs.

In the 10-round co-main event, former title challenger Ruben Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California defends his WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title against Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. Both fighters made the required 126 lbs limit, showing 125.5 lbs and 122.6 lbs, respectively.

Tevin Farmer
Tevin Farmer | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Raymond Muratalla
Raymond Muratalla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ruben Villa
Ruben Villa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ruben Villa and Sulaiman Segawa
Ruben Villa and Sulaiman Segawa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Ruben Villa and Sulaiman Segawa
Ruben Villa and Sulaiman Segawa | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Charlie Sheehy
Charlie Sheehy | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Charlie Sheehy and Ricardo Quiroz
Charlie Sheehy and Ricardo Quiroz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Charlie Sheehy and Ricardo Quiroz
Charlie Sheehy and Ricardo Quiroz | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr
Art Barrera Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral
Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral
Art Barrera Jr and Javier Mayoral | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jonathan Lopez
Jonathan Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jonathan Lopez and Leonardo Padilla
Jonathan Lopez and Leonardo Padilla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jonathan Lopez and Leonardo Padilla
Jonathan Lopez and Leonardo Padilla | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez
Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez
Albert Gonzalez and Conrado S. Martinez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Israel Mercado and Dondrell Haynes
Israel Mercado and Dondrell Haynes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Israel Mercado and Dondrell Haynes
Israel Mercado and Dondrell Haynes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes
Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes
Javier Zamarron and Michael Bracamontes | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Muratalla vs Farmer fight card

The Muratalla vs Farmer full fight card looks as the following:

  • Raymond Muratalla (134.1) vs. Tevin Farmer (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Ruben Villa (125.5) vs. Sulaiman Segawa (122.6), 10 rounds, featherweight – Villa’s WBC ‘Silver’ title
  • Charlie Sheehy (139.9) vs. Ricardo Quiroz (139.8), 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Art Barrera Jr (145.4) vs. Javier Mayoral (145.7), 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jonathan Lopez (130.9) vs. Leonardo Padilla (131.8), 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Albert Gonzalez (128.8) vs. Conrado S. Martinez (128.1), 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Israel Mercado (140.2) vs. Dondrell Haynes (139), 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Javier Zamarron (126.9) vs. Michael Bracamontes (127.8), 6 rounds, featherweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

