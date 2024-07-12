Photos: Muratalla vs Farmer on weight for main event, Janibek vs Mikhailovich off

The bout between Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer has been set as a new main event at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on July 13. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at lightweight.
The original main event, pitting Janibek Alimkhanuly against Andrei Mikhailovich, fell off. The unified WBO and IBF middleweight champion fainted while cutting weight, and was hospitalized due to dehydration Thursday evening.
“Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted,” said Alimkhanuly’s manager Egis Klimas. “We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight.”
Other fights battling it out on the card stepped on the scales to make it official.
Raymond Muratalla and Tevin Farmer both successfully made weight for their 135 lbs showdown with NABF & NABO titles on the line. Muratalla (20-0, 16 KOs) of West Covina, California weighed-in at 134.1 lbs. Farmer (33-5-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was 134.7 lbs.
In the 10-round co-main event, former title challenger Ruben Villa (22-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California defends his WBC ‘Silver’ featherweight title against Sulaiman Segawa (16-4-1, 6 KOs) of Uganda. Both fighters made the required 126 lbs limit, showing 125.5 lbs and 122.6 lbs, respectively.
Muratalla vs Farmer fight card
The Muratalla vs Farmer full fight card looks as the following:
- Raymond Muratalla (134.1) vs. Tevin Farmer (134.7), 10 rounds, lightweight
- Ruben Villa (125.5) vs. Sulaiman Segawa (122.6), 10 rounds, featherweight – Villa’s WBC ‘Silver’ title
- Charlie Sheehy (139.9) vs. Ricardo Quiroz (139.8), 8 rounds, super lightweight
- Art Barrera Jr (145.4) vs. Javier Mayoral (145.7), 6 rounds, welterweight
- Jonathan Lopez (130.9) vs. Leonardo Padilla (131.8), 8 rounds, featherweight
- Albert Gonzalez (128.8) vs. Conrado S. Martinez (128.1), 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Israel Mercado (140.2) vs. Dondrell Haynes (139), 6 rounds, super lightweight
- Javier Zamarron (126.9) vs. Michael Bracamontes (127.8), 6 rounds, featherweight