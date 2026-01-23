Photos: Muratalla and Cruz make weight for 135-pound title

Rounding out Fight Week, Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz weighed in and faced off ahead of their title fight on January 24 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Both fighters successfully made the required 135-pound limit.

West Covina’s Muratalla (23-0, 17 KOs) came in at 134.6 lbs for the first defense of his IBF belt. Miami-based Cuban Olympic gold medalist Cruz (6-0, 3 KOs) registered 134.4 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

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Khalil Coe (10-1-1, 8 KOs) of Jersey City, New Jersey, weighed in at 182.8 lbs, missing the 175-pound limit for his bout against Jesse Hart (31-3, 25 KOs). Philadelphia’s Hart made weight, coming in at 174.6 lbs.

On the Muratalla vs Cruz undercard, Uzbekistan’s former 154-pound champion Israil Madrimov (10-2-1, 7 KOs) and Luis David Salazar (20-1, 7 KOs) of the Dominican Republic tipped the scales at 156.4 lbs and 157.8 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Muratalla vs Cruz lineup and weights below.

Andy Cruz during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of his bout against Raymond Muratalla at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz face off during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz face off during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Raymond Muratalla and Andy Cruz during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Hart during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of his bout against Khalil Coe at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Khalil Coe during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of his bout against Jesse Hart at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Khalil Coe and Jesse Hart face off during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Hart and Khalil Coe during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Jesse Hart and Khalil Coe during the weigh-in on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Israil Madrimov and Luis David Salazar during the weigh-in, on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Omari Jones and Jerome Baxter during the weigh-in, on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

Zaquin Moses and Leandro Damian Medina face off during the weigh-in, on January 23, 2026, ahead of their bout at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Matchroom Boxing

The current Muratalla vs Cruz lineup is as follows:

Raymond Muratalla (134.6 lbs) vs. Andy Cruz (134.4 lbs)

Khalil Coe (182.8 lbs)* vs. Jesse Hart (174.6 lbs)

Israil Madrimov (156.4 lbs) vs. Luis David Salazar (157.8 lbs)

Omari Jones (151 lbs) vs. Jerome Baxter (149.6 lbs)

Zaquin Moses (132.8 lbs) vs. Leandro Damian Medina (134.2 lbs)

*Coe missed weight