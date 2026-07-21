Alan Chaves vs Eridson Garcia added to Ruiz Jr-Knyba undercard

The lightweight bout between Alan Chaves and Eridson Garcia has been added to the Ruiz Jr. vs Knyba undercard. The event takes place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday, September 4.

Argentina’s undefeated 25-year-old southpaw Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) comes off a third-round knockout victory over Miguel Madueno in April on the Miller vs Pero card in Las Vegas.

Houston-based 32-year-old southpaw Garcia (23-2, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic lost his previous bout by unanimous decision against Andres Cortes at Zuffa Boxing 5, also in April in Las Vegas.

The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, with Chaves’ WBO Latino title on the line.

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What they’re saying:

“I appreciate Eridson accepting the fight when others didn’t,” said Chaves. “He earned the opportunity. Now he has to earn the victory – and that’s a much harder task.”

Garcia said, “Alan Chaves is undefeated, dangerous and coming off a knockout everyone is talking about. Good – that means there will be no excuses when I beat him. He has never faced anyone with my experience or the ability to take away his weapons.”

“They call him ‘Veneno,’ but I’m bringing the antidote, and I’m coming to hand him the first loss of his career.”

Also added to the Ruiz Jr. vs Knyba undercard are Philadelphia’s super bantamweight Dennis Thompson (11-0, 6 KOs) and welterweight Brooke Mullen (3-0, 2 KOs) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the card, are expected to be announced shortly.

In the main event, Mexican-American former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) returns to the ring against Poland’s Damian Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs).

Current Ruiz Jr vs Knyba fight card

Andy Ruiz Jr. (35-2-1, 22 KOs) vs. Damian Knyba (17-1, 11 KOs), 12 rounds, heavyweight

Vito Mielnicki Jr. (23-1, 13 KOs) vs. Austin Williams (20-2, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, middleweight

Alan Chaves (22-0, 19 KOs) vs. Eridson Garcia (23-2, 14 KOs), 10 rounds, Chaves’ WBO Latino lightweight title

Zaquin Moses (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Dennis Thompson (11-0, 6 KOs) vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Brooke Mullen (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, welterweight