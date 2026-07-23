Troy Isley vs Joseph Hicks among new bouts added to Shields-Scott undercard

The bout between former U.S. Olympic boxing teammates Troy Isley and Joseph Hicks has been added to the Shields vs Scott undercard. The event takes place on Saturday, August 15, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unbeaten 27-year-old Isley (16-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C., is fresh off a fifth-round stoppage victory over Leonardo Di Stefano in June.

32-year-old Hicks (12-1, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, defeated Todd Manuel by unanimous decision in February, bouncing back from a split decision loss to Wendy Toussaint a year ago.

The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.

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Also added to the undercard:

A 10-round super bantamweight bout between Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada (4-0, 1 KO) and former title challenger Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta (19-5-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico.

A 10-round WBC super featherweight title bout between Canada-based champion Caroline Veyre (11-1) of France and challenger Bernice Ferreira (10-0, 4 KOs) of South Africa.

In the main event, three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, challenges Australia’s unified WBA and WBC middleweight champion Kaye Scott (5-1-1).

The co-feature is a newly announced 10-round super lightweight bout between Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) of Upland, California, and Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs).

Current fight card