Frank Martin signs with Top Rank ahead of fall return

Former title challenger Frank “The Ghost” Martin has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank. The 31-year-old southpaw is set to return to the ring in a super lightweight bout this fall.

Martin (19-1-1, 13 KOs) was last in action in February, fighting Nahir Albright to a unanimous draw on the undercard of Barrios vs Garcia.

Late last year, the once-beaten contender knocked out Rances Barthelemy in the fourth round to rebound from his first career defeat.

Martin challenged Gervonta Davis for the WBA lightweight title in mid-2024 but was stopped in the eighth round.

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“I’m excited to continue my journey under the Top Rank banner,” Martin said in a press release on Wednesday. “The company has a history of building stars. I want to continue building out my resume, become champion and stamp my legacy as one of them ones in the sport.”

Further details on Frank Martin’s next fight are expected to be announced shortly.