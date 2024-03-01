Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford weigh-in photos

The fighters featured on the Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford card weighed-in and went face to face ahead of their respective bouts live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The event airs live on ESPN+ featuring two featherweight world championship bouts.

In the main event, Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out for the vacant WBA title. Kholmatov came in at 125.8 lbs. Raymond Ford showed 125.9 lbs.

In the co-main event, Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF belt against Reiya Abe. The fighters weighed-in at 125.3 lbs and 125.8 lbs, respectively.

Also on the card, Brian Norman Jr. was 147.2 lbs for his welterweight bout against Janelson Bocachica, who showed 146.6 lbs. Bryce Mills and Gerffred Ngayot both were 138.7 lbs for their junior welterweight bout.

Otabek Kholmatov | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Troy Isley tipped the scales at 159.3 lbs for his middleweight bout against Marcos Hernandez, who was 160.6 lbs. Rohan Polanco and Tarik Zaina came in at 142.9 lbs and 142.4 lbs, respectively, for their junior welterweight bout.

Floyd Diaz was 118 lbs and Edwin Rodriguez showed 117.8 lbs for their bantamweight contest. Nico Ali Walsh weighed-in at 156.9 lbs for his middleweight clash against Charles Stanford, 155.1 lbs. In addition, heavyweights Brandon Moore and Helaman Olguin were at 242 lbs and 281.7 lbs, receptively.