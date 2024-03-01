Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford weigh-in photos

Kholmatov vs Ford for vacant WBA featherweight title live from Verona, New York

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The fighters featured on the Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford card weighed-in and went face to face ahead of their respective bouts live from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York on Saturday, March 2. The event airs live on ESPN+ featuring two featherweight world championship bouts.

In the main event, Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford battle it out for the vacant WBA title. Kholmatov came in at 125.8 lbs. Raymond Ford showed 125.9 lbs.

In the co-main event, Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF belt against Reiya Abe. The fighters weighed-in at 125.3 lbs and 125.8 lbs, respectively.

Also on the card, Brian Norman Jr. was 147.2 lbs for his welterweight bout against Janelson Bocachica, who showed 146.6 lbs. Bryce Mills and Gerffred Ngayot both were 138.7 lbs for their junior welterweight bout.

Otabek Kholmatov
Otabek Kholmatov | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Brian Norman Jr. vs Janelson Figueroa Bocachica
Brian Norman Jr. vs Janelson Figueroa Bocachica | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Brian Norman Jr. vs Janelson Figueroa Bocachica
Brian Norman Jr. vs Janelson Figueroa Bocachica | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bryce Mills vs Gerffred Ngayot
Bryce Mills vs Gerffred Ngayot | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bryce Mills vs Gerffred Ngayot
Bryce Mills vs Gerffred Ngayot | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco vs Tarik Zaina
Rohan Polanco vs Tarik Zaina | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Rohan Polanco vs Tarik Zaina
Rohan Polanco vs Tarik Zaina | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Nico Ali Walsh vs Charles Stanford
Nico Ali Walsh vs Charles Stanford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Nico Ali Walsh vs Charles Stanford
Nico Ali Walsh vs Charles Stanford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Brandon Moore vs Helaman Olguin
Brandon Moore vs Helaman Olguin | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Brandon Moore vs Helaman Olguin
Brandon Moore vs Helaman Olguin | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Troy Isley tipped the scales at 159.3 lbs for his middleweight bout against Marcos Hernandez, who was 160.6 lbs. Rohan Polanco and Tarik Zaina came in at 142.9 lbs and 142.4 lbs, respectively, for their junior welterweight bout.

Floyd Diaz was 118 lbs and Edwin Rodriguez showed 117.8 lbs for their bantamweight contest. Nico Ali Walsh weighed-in at 156.9 lbs for his middleweight clash against Charles Stanford, 155.1 lbs. In addition, heavyweights Brandon Moore and Helaman Olguin were at 242 lbs and 281.7 lbs, receptively.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.