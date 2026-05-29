Photos: Foster and Ford make weight for 130-pound title

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their clash for the WBC 130-pound title. The two fighters square off on May 30 at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.
- Two-time world champion Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas came in at 130 lbs for the first defense of his belt during his second reign.
- Former WBA 126-pound champion Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey also weighed in at 130 lbs for his attempt to become a two-division world champion.
San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (12-0, 7 KOs) and Nike Theran (20-2, 14 KOs) of Colombia tipped the scales at 138 lbs and 138.8 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature.
Orlando’s Omari Jones (6-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 150.4 lbs for his bout against Diego Osuna Zuniga (9-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa, who registered 151 lbs.
Miguel Flores (29-5-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico showed 126.6 lbs, while his opponent Javon Woodard Jr. (16-2, 14 KOs) of Raleigh, North Carolina, was 126.8 lbs for their main card opener.
See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Foster vs Ford lineup and weights below.
Foster vs Ford current fight card and weights
Main card
- O’Shaquie Foster (130 lbs) vs. Raymond Ford (130 lbs)
- Charlie Sheehy (138 lbs) vs. Nike Theran (138.8 lbs)
- Omari Jones (150.4 lbs) vs. Diego Osuna Zuniga (151 lbs)
- Miguel Flores (126.6 lbs) vs. Javon Woodard Jr (126.8 lbs)
Prelims
- Zaquin Moses (131.8 lbs) vs. Travis Crawford (133 lbs)
- Jahyden Britton (169 lbs) vs. Najee West (167.4 lbs)
- Frank Espinoza (159.8 lbs) vs. Bryce Blackwell (160 lbs)
- Julian Montalvo (132.8 lbs) vs. Maximus Moya (132.6 lbs)