Photos: Foster and Ford make weight for 130-pound title

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their clash for the WBC 130-pound title. The two fighters square off on May 30 at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas.

Two-time world champion Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) of Orange, Texas came in at 130 lbs for the first defense of his belt during his second reign.

Former WBA 126-pound champion Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey also weighed in at 130 lbs for his attempt to become a two-division world champion.

San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (12-0, 7 KOs) and Nike Theran (20-2, 14 KOs) of Colombia tipped the scales at 138 lbs and 138.8 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature.

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Orlando’s Omari Jones (6-0, 4 KOs) weighed in at 150.4 lbs for his bout against Diego Osuna Zuniga (9-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa, who registered 151 lbs.

Miguel Flores (29-5-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico showed 126.6 lbs, while his opponent Javon Woodard Jr. (16-2, 14 KOs) of Raleigh, North Carolina, was 126.8 lbs for their main card opener.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Foster vs Ford lineup and weights below.

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford face off at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford face off at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster and Raymond Ford at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Charlie Sheehy and Nike Theran face off at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Omari Jones and Diego Osuna Zuniga face off at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Miguel Flores and Javon Woodard Jr at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Zaquin Moses and Travis Crawford face off at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Jahyden Britton and Najee West face off at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Frank Espinoza and Bryce Blackwell at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Julian Montalvo and Maximus Moya at the weigh-in in Houston, Texas, on May 29, 2026. Photo by Zachariah Delgado / Matchroom Boxing

Foster vs Ford current fight card and weights

Main card

O’Shaquie Foster (130 lbs) vs. Raymond Ford (130 lbs)

Charlie Sheehy (138 lbs) vs. Nike Theran (138.8 lbs)

Omari Jones (150.4 lbs) vs. Diego Osuna Zuniga (151 lbs)

Miguel Flores (126.6 lbs) vs. Javon Woodard Jr (126.8 lbs)

Prelims

Zaquin Moses (131.8 lbs) vs. Travis Crawford (133 lbs)

Jahyden Britton (169 lbs) vs. Najee West (167.4 lbs)

Frank Espinoza (159.8 lbs) vs. Bryce Blackwell (160 lbs)

Julian Montalvo (132.8 lbs) vs. Maximus Moya (132.6 lbs)