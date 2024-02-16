Subscribe
Foster vs Nova results, live stream, full fight card

O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova live from The Theater at MSG in New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova faceoff live from The Theater at MSG in New York
O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova faceoff at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at The Theater at MSG in New York, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
O’Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova battle it out in the main event live stream from The Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, February 16. The contest pits the WBC junior lightweight champion of Orange, Texas against the contender of Puerto Rico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Houston-based O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) defends his 130-pound title for the second time and looks for the 12th straight victory. Riding a two-fight winning streak, Albany, New York-based Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the ten-round co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas faces Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs). The pair goes head to head at super featherweight.

In the main card opener, undefeated Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn takes on Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The featherweight bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The full lineup can be found below.

O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, February 16
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 5:20 pm ET / 2:20 pm PT

Sign up for ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports
Date: Sunday, January 14
Time: 1 am GMT

Fight Card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

  • O’Shaquie Foster vs. Abraham Nova, 12 rounds, junior lightweight – Foster’s WBC junior lightweight title
  • Andres Cortes vs. Bryan Chevalier, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Bernard Torres, 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • Guido Vianello vs. Moses Johnson, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Isaah Flaherty vs. Julien Baptiste, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Ofacio Falcon vs. Edward Ceballos, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Paulo Cesar Galdino, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Euri Cedeno vs. Antonio Todd, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Arnold Gonzalez vs. Charles Stanford, 6 rounds, welterweight

O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova results

Stay tuned for O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova live results.

