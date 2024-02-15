Subscribe
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova on weight for 130-pound title in New York

O'Shaquie Foster defends WBC junior lightweight title against Abraham Nova live on ESPN from New York

By Parviz Iskenderov
O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova on weight in New York
O'Shaquie Foster and Abraham Nova at the weigh-ins | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas makes the second defense of his WBC junior lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s Abraham Nova live from The Theater at MSG in New York on Friday, February 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters successfully made the required 130-pound limit, and are eligible for the belt. Champion O’Shaquie Foster (21-2, 12 KOs) weighed-in at 130 lbs. Challenger Abraham Nova (23-1, 16 KOs) showed 129 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

O'Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova faceoff
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, unbeaten Andres Cortes (20-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas and Puerto Rican Bryan Chevalier (20-1-1, 16 KOs) clash at super featherweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 130 lbs and 129 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Andres Cortes vs Bryan Chevalier faceoff
Andres Cortes vs Bryan Chevalier faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The 10-round featherweight main card opener pits Brooklyn’s undefeated Bruce Carrington (10-0, 6 KOs) against Bernard Torres (18-1, 8 KOs) of Norway by way of Philippines. The fighters came in at 125.6 lbs and 125.4 lbs, respectively.

Bernard Torres
Bernard Torres | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Torres faceoff
Bruce Carrington vs Bernard Torres faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The full Foster vs Nova lineup and weights below.

Guido Vianello vs Moses Johnson
Guido Vianello vs Moses Johnson | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Guido Vianello vs Moses Johnson faceoff
Guido Vianello vs Moses Johnson faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste faceoff
Isaah Flaherty vs Julien Baptiste faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford
Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford faceoff
Arnold Gonzalez vs Charles Stanford faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino faceoff
Tiger Johnson vs Paulo Cesar Galdino faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd faceoff
Euri Cedeno vs Antonio Todd faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Foster vs Nova fight card

Main card

  • O’Shaquie Foster (130 lbs) vs. Abraham Nova (129 lbs), 12 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Andres Cortes (130 lbs) vs. Bryan Chevalier (129 lbs), 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Bruce Carrington (125.6 lbs) vs. Bernard Torres (125.4 lbs), 10 rounds, featherweight

Undercard

  • Guido Vianello (242.2 lbs) vs. Moses Johnson (248.4 lbs), 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Isaah Flaherty (158.4 lbs) vs. Julien Baptiste (158.2 lbs), 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Ofacio Falcon (130 lbs) vs. Edward Ceballos (129.6 lbs), 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Tiger Johnson (140.4 lbs) vs. Paulo Galdino (141.8 lbs), 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Euri Cedeno (159 lbs) vs. Antonio Todd (158.6 lbs), 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Arnold Gonzalez (150 lbs) vs. Charles Stanford (147.6 lbs), 6 rounds, welterweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

