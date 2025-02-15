Duarte vs Madueno results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Oscar Duarte faces Miguel Madueno in an all-Mexican clash live on DAZN from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on February 15. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight, with the WBA Continental Americas title on the line.

29-year-old Oscar Duarte (28-2-1, 22 KOs) targets his third straight victory since suffering a defeat via eighth-round KO against Ryan Garcia in late 2023. 26-year-old Miguel Madueno (31-3, 28 KOs), who took the fight on short notice stepping in for Regis Prograis, aims to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Keyshawn Davis last July.

In the 10-round co-feature, Darius Fulghum (13-0, 11 KOs) of El Paso, TX defends his WBA Intercontinental super middleweight belt against Winfred Harris Jr. (22-2-2, 10 KOs) of Detroit, MI. Also on the Duarte vs Madueno undercard, Ricardo Sandoval (25-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA defends his WBC ‘Silver’ flyweight strap in a 10-rounder against Saleto Henderson (10-1, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN.

Plus, Kenneth Sims Jr. (21-2-1, 8 KOs) of Chicago and San Antonio’s Kendo Castaneda (21-7, 9 KOs) battle it out in an eight-rounder at welterweight. The DAZN-stream opener is a six-round welterweight matchup between Joel Iriarte (5-0, 5 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA and Darel Harris (19-23-2, 14 KOs) of Sarasota, FL.

Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno results

Get Oscar Duarte vs Miguel Madueno full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

Oscar Duarte vs. Miguel Madueno

Darius Fulghum vs. Winfred Harris

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Saleto Henderson

Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Kendo Castaneda

Joel Iriarte vs. Darel Harris

Prelims (4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT)