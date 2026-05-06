Live results: Nikita Tszyu stops Oscar Diaz in six rounds – Video

Nikita Tszyu faces Oscar Diaz on Wednesday, May 6, at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia. They clash for the vacant WBO International super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Sydney’s undefeated 28-year-old southpaw Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) last fought in January when he faced Michael Zerafa in a bout that ended in a no-contest.

Unbeaten 25-year-old Diaz (16-0, 6 KOs) of Spain makes his international debut following a decision victory over Leonardo Di Stefano, also in January.

The co-feature is a super middleweight bout between Australia’s Callum Peters (6-0, 6 KOs) and Joeshon James (10-1-2, 5 KOs) of Vallejo, California.

Advertisement

Also on the card is an IBF International light heavyweight title bout between Australia’s Kirra Ruston (8-0, 8 KOs) and Berkay Varol (9-0, 6 KOs) of Turkiye.

Australia’s Jack Bowen (12-1, 9 KOs) faces New Zealand’s Tonga Tongotongo (11-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title. Tongotongo missed weight and is ineligible to win the title in the event of a victory.

Plus, Rahim Mundine (2-0, 1 KO) meets Lance McDonald (1-4-1, 1 KO) in an all-Australian battle at super welterweight.

Tszyu vs Diaz results

Main card

Nikita Tszyu def. Oscar Diaz by RTD (R6, 3:00) | Watch video

Callum Peters def. Joeshon James by unanimous decision (99-90, 100-89, 100-89)

Kirra Ruston def. Berkay Varol by TKO (R3, 1:41)

Jack Bowen def. Tonga Tongotongo by TKO (R2, 1:43)

Rahim Mundine def. Lance McDonald by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

Prelims

Brent Walton def. Jayden Vasica majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)

Kyron Dryden def. Hunter Ioane by TKO (R2, 0:15)

Brandon Grach def. Caleb Tialu by TKO (R3, 1:50)

Wayne Telepe def. Benjamin Amos by majority decision (40-36, 39-37, 38-38)

Tszyu vs Diaz live blog May 6, 2026 8:47 AM EDT Video: Callum Peters vs Joeshon James Watch the highlights from Callum Peters vs Joeshon James. May 6, 2026 8:45 AM EDT Nikita Tszyu stops Oscar Diaz in six rounds Nikita Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) defeats Oscar Diaz (16-1, 6 KOs) by sixth-round RTD to claim the vacant WBO International super welterweight title.



At the end of the sixth round, Tszyu landed several punches while Diaz was already down on a knee. The referee issued an eight-count, Diaz managed to get back to his feet, and the fight continued until the end of the round.



Diaz’s corner retired their fighter before the start of the seventh round.



Earlier in the fight, Tszyu scored a knockdown with a left hand in the second round. Nikita Tszyu lands a punch during his bout against Oscar Diaz at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 7:50 AM EDT Main Event: Nikita Tszyu vs Oscar Diaz It’s time for the main event featuring Australia’s Nikita Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) facing Oscar Diaz (16-0, 6 KOs) of Spain for the vacant WBO International title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight. Nikita Tszyu and Oscar Diaz during the weigh-in on May 5, 2026 in Newcastle, NSW, Australia. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 7:45 AM EDT Callum Peters defeats Joeshon James by decision Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Joeshon James (10-2-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-90, 100-89, and 100-89. Callum Peters throws an uppercut during his bout against Joeshon James at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 6:49 AM EDT Kirra Ruston TKOs Berkay Varol in third round Kirra Ruston (9-0, 9 KOs) defeats Berkay Varol (9-1, 6 KOs) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. Kirra Ruston throws a punch during his bout against Berkay Varol at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 6:24 AM EDT Video: Rahim Mundine vs Lance McDonald Watch the highlights from Rahim Mundine vs Lance McDonald. May 6, 2026 6:13 AM EDT Jack Bowen TKOs Tonga Tongotongo in second round Jack Bowen (13-1, 10 KOs) defeats Tonga Tongotongo (11-2, 11 KOs) by second-round TKO to claim the vacant WBO Oriental super middleweight title. Jack Bowen throws a punch during his bout against Tonga Tongotongo at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 5:44 AM EDT Rahim Mundine defeats Lance McDonald by decision Rahim Mundine (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Lance McDonald (1-5-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46. Rahim Mundine lands a punch during his bout against Lance McDonald at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 4:57 AM EDT Brent Walton defeats Jayden Vasica by decision Brent Walton (5-2, 3 KOs) defeats Jayden Vasica (1-2) by majority decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 38-38, 39-37, and 39-37. The referee raises Brent Walton’s hand in victory over Jayden Vasica at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 4:23 AM EDT Kyron Dryden TKOs Hunter Ioane in second round Kyron Dryden (14-2, 11 KOs) defeats Hunter Ioane (10-14-1, 7 KOs) by second-round TKO at welterweight.



In the first round, Dryden scored a knockdown. Kyron Dryden celebrates victory during his bout against Hunter Ioane at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 3:50 AM EDT Brandon Grach TKOs Caleb Tialu in third round Brandon Grach (5-1, 4 KOs) defeats Caleb Tialu (3-7, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO in their heavyweight bout. Brandon Grach during his bout against Caleb Tialu at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 3:39 AM EDT Wayne Telepe defeats Benjamin Amos by decision Kicking off the action, Wayne Telepe (4-2, 3 KOs) defeats Benjamin Amos (3-2) by majority decision at lightweight. After four rounds, the judges scored the fight 40-36, 39-37, and 38-38. Wayne Telepe lands a punch during his bout against Benjamin Amos at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia, on May 6, 2026. Photo by No Limit Boxing May 6, 2026 1:10 AM EDT Tszyu vs Diaz – Free Prelims Watch the free prelims below, starting at 5:00 p.m. AEST / 3:00 a.m. ET.