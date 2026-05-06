Live results: Nikita Tszyu stops Oscar Diaz in six rounds – Video

Nikita Tszyu faces Oscar Diaz on Wednesday, May 6, at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Broadmeadow, NSW, Australia. They clash for the vacant WBO International super welterweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.
- Sydney’s undefeated 28-year-old southpaw Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) last fought in January when he faced Michael Zerafa in a bout that ended in a no-contest.
- Unbeaten 25-year-old Diaz (16-0, 6 KOs) of Spain makes his international debut following a decision victory over Leonardo Di Stefano, also in January.
The co-feature is a super middleweight bout between Australia’s Callum Peters (6-0, 6 KOs) and Joeshon James (10-1-2, 5 KOs) of Vallejo, California.
Also on the card is an IBF International light heavyweight title bout between Australia’s Kirra Ruston (8-0, 8 KOs) and Berkay Varol (9-0, 6 KOs) of Turkiye.
Australia’s Jack Bowen (12-1, 9 KOs) faces New Zealand’s Tonga Tongotongo (11-1, 11 KOs) for the vacant WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight title. Tongotongo missed weight and is ineligible to win the title in the event of a victory.
Plus, Rahim Mundine (2-0, 1 KO) meets Lance McDonald (1-4-1, 1 KO) in an all-Australian battle at super welterweight.
Tszyu vs Diaz results
Main card
- Nikita Tszyu def. Oscar Diaz by RTD (R6, 3:00) | Watch video
- Callum Peters def. Joeshon James by unanimous decision (99-90, 100-89, 100-89)
- Kirra Ruston def. Berkay Varol by TKO (R3, 1:41)
- Jack Bowen def. Tonga Tongotongo by TKO (R2, 1:43)
- Rahim Mundine def. Lance McDonald by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Prelims
- Brent Walton def. Jayden Vasica majority decision (38-38, 39-37, 39-37)
- Kyron Dryden def. Hunter Ioane by TKO (R2, 0:15)
- Brandon Grach def. Caleb Tialu by TKO (R3, 1:50)
- Wayne Telepe def. Benjamin Amos by majority decision (40-36, 39-37, 38-38)
Tszyu vs Diaz live blog
Video: Callum Peters vs Joeshon James
Watch the highlights from Callum Peters vs Joeshon James.
Nikita Tszyu stops Oscar Diaz in six rounds
Nikita Tszyu (12-0, 10 KOs) defeats Oscar Diaz (16-1, 6 KOs) by sixth-round RTD to claim the vacant WBO International super welterweight title.
At the end of the sixth round, Tszyu landed several punches while Diaz was already down on a knee. The referee issued an eight-count, Diaz managed to get back to his feet, and the fight continued until the end of the round.
Diaz’s corner retired their fighter before the start of the seventh round.
Earlier in the fight, Tszyu scored a knockdown with a left hand in the second round.
Main Event: Nikita Tszyu vs Oscar Diaz
It’s time for the main event featuring Australia’s Nikita Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) facing Oscar Diaz (16-0, 6 KOs) of Spain for the vacant WBO International title. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.
Callum Peters defeats Joeshon James by decision
Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Joeshon James (10-2-2, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision at super middleweight. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 99-90, 100-89, and 100-89.
Kirra Ruston TKOs Berkay Varol in third round
Kirra Ruston (9-0, 9 KOs) defeats Berkay Varol (9-1, 6 KOs) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight.
Video: Rahim Mundine vs Lance McDonald
Watch the highlights from Rahim Mundine vs Lance McDonald.
Jack Bowen TKOs Tonga Tongotongo in second round
Jack Bowen (13-1, 10 KOs) defeats Tonga Tongotongo (11-2, 11 KOs) by second-round TKO to claim the vacant WBO Oriental super middleweight title.
Rahim Mundine defeats Lance McDonald by decision
Rahim Mundine (3-0, 1 KO) defeats Lance McDonald (1-5-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at super welterweight. The judges scored the fight 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46.
Brent Walton defeats Jayden Vasica by decision
Brent Walton (5-2, 3 KOs) defeats Jayden Vasica (1-2) by majority decision at welterweight. The judges scored the fight 38-38, 39-37, and 39-37.
Kyron Dryden TKOs Hunter Ioane in second round
Kyron Dryden (14-2, 11 KOs) defeats Hunter Ioane (10-14-1, 7 KOs) by second-round TKO at welterweight.
In the first round, Dryden scored a knockdown.
Brandon Grach TKOs Caleb Tialu in third round
Brandon Grach (5-1, 4 KOs) defeats Caleb Tialu (3-7, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO in their heavyweight bout.
Wayne Telepe defeats Benjamin Amos by decision
Kicking off the action, Wayne Telepe (4-2, 3 KOs) defeats Benjamin Amos (3-2) by majority decision at lightweight. After four rounds, the judges scored the fight 40-36, 39-37, and 38-38.
Tszyu vs Diaz – Free Prelims
Watch the free prelims below, starting at 5:00 p.m. AEST / 3:00 a.m. ET.