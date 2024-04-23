Tszyu vs Creati results, live stream, PPV time, main event, prelims

Nikita Tszyu faces Danilo Creati on Wednesday, April 24 live from The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney. The Australian super welterweight champion defends his belt against Australia-based challenger of Italy. The pair squares off in the main event bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Sydney’s undefeated 26-year-old southpaw Nikita Tszyu (8-0, 7 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and the first defense of his belt. Once-beaten Sydney-based 34-year-old Danilo Creati (8-1-1, 1 KOs) fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to return to winning ways.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Auckland-based Jerome Pampellone (18-0, 11 KOs) of London against undefeated Malta-based Malik Zinad (21-0, 16 KOs) of Libya. The pair battles it out in the IBF light heavyweight title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card a 10-round bout between Argentina’s unbeaten WBA super flyweight champion Clara Lescurat (10-0, 4 KOs) and Sydney-based contender Linn Sandstrom (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Sweden. As well, Mexico’s unbeaten Cesar Mateo Tapia (16-0, 10 KOs) and undefeated Keiber Gonzalez (20-0, 17 KOs) of Venezuela clash in the 10-rounder for the WBO Latino middleweight belt. The 10-round all-Australian PPV opener features Benjamin Hussain (10-2, 6 KOs) up against Mason Smith (9-1-1, 3 KOs) for the WBA Oceania super welterweight strap.

Among Tszyu vs Creati prelims, Jasmine Parr (4-0) faces Sarah Watt (4-5-2, 1 KOs) in the six-round all-Australian contest at super flyweight. Plus, Australian Charlie Kazzi (4-0, 2 KOS) takes on Joe Kara (5-5-1, 5 KOs) of Papua New Guinea in the five-rounder at lightweight.

In addition, Shanell Dargan (3-1-2) of Australia meets Christine Gillespie (0-0-1) of New Zealand in the six-rounder at super bantamweight. Rounding out the card, New Zealand-based Andrei Mikhailovich (20-0, 12 KOs) goes up against Australian Les Sherrington (39-17, 23 KOs) in the six-rounder at light heavyweight.

Nikita Tszyu vs Danilo Creati live stream

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, April 24

Time: 7 pm AEST / 5 pm AWST

Prelims: 5:30 pm AEST / 3:30 pm AWST

U.S., UK & other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Wednesday, April 24

Time: 5 am ET / 10 am BST

Prelims: 3:30 am ET / 8:30 am BST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Nikita Tszyu vs. Danilo Creati, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s Australian title

Jerome Pampellone vs. Malik Zinad, 12 rounds, light heavyweight – IBF title eliminator

Clara Lescurat vs. Linn Sandstrom, 10 rounds, super flyweight – Lescurat’s WBA title

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Keiber Gonzalez, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBO Latino title

Benjamin Hussain vs. Mason Smith, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBA Oceania title

Preliminary card

Jasmine Parr vs. Sarah Watt, 6 rounds, super flyweight

Charlie Kazzi vs. Joe Kara, 5 rounds, lightweight

Shanell Dargan vs. Christine Gillespie, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Andrei Mikhailovich vs. Les Sherrington, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Nikita Tszyu vs Danilo Creati results

Stay tuned for Nikita Tszyu vs Danilo Creati live results.