Nikita Tszyu faces Danilo Creati in Sydney in April

Nikita Tszyu is set for his next fight against Danilo Creati at The Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, April 24. The pair squares off in the 10-round main event bout at super welterweight.

26-year-old southpaw Nikita Tszyu (8-0, 7 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time in 2024, following four successful outings last year. In his previous bout last November, the Sydney native and younger brother of Tim Tszyu landed the Australian 154-pound belt via fifth-round TKO against Dylan Biggs.

34-year-old Danilo Creati (8-1-1, 1 KOs) of Italy fought Marcus Heywood to a majority draw in March. The outing was his first fight since November 2022, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Michael Zerafa and suffered his first defeat.

“Off the back March Mayhem which saw us deliver five events in 25 days in Australia and the USA, we’re jumping straight back into it with Australia’s most exciting fighter Nikita Tszyu,” said George Rose, No Limit CEO.

“Nikita has become a genuine star of Australian boxing in his own right and has spent the last month in Las Vegas with training alongside his brother. He is must-see TV and has a style that is box office. His Aussie title win over Dylan Biggs in Newcastle was proof of this, and was rightly nominated for ‘Fight of the Year’ and ‘Round of the Year’ recognition.”

“This is the best Australian card on paper this year with five massive title fights that could headline its own card on any other night.”

“Danilo has been a staple on our cards for more than five years, and we’re delighted to be bringing him back for the biggest opportunity of his career.”

“Throw in the Hordern Pavilion being one of the best venues in country to watch boxing and we have another cracking night of boxing coming up.”

In the 12-round co-main event, unbeaten London-born Auckland-based Jerome Pampellone (18-0, 11 KOs) faces undefeated Malta-based Malik Zinad (21-0, 16 KOs) of Libya. The pair squares off in the IBF light heavyweight title eliminator.

Among Tszyu vs Creati undercard bouts, unbeaten Clara Lescurat (10-0, 4 KOs) of Argentina defends her WBA super flyweight title against Sydney-based Linn Sandstrom (8-2-2, 2 KOs) of Sweden. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, unbeaten Cesar Mateo Tapia (16-0, 10 KOs) of Mexico and undefeated Keiber Gonzalez (20-0, 17 KOs) of Venezuela battle it out for the vacant WBO ‘Global’ middleweight belt. Plus, Benjamin Hussain (10-2, 6 KOs) and Mason Smith (9-1-1, 3 KOs) meet in the all-Australian clash for the WBA Oceania super welterweight strap.