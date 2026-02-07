Live results: Brandon Figueroa stops Nick Ball to claim title – Video

Nick Ball faces Brandon Figueroa on Saturday, February 7, live from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. They clash in a championship bout, with Ball’s WBA featherweight title on the line.

Britain’s undefeated Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd and makes the fourth defense of his belt. Two-division world champion Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, aims to pull off an upset and once again claim one of boxing’s four major belts.

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On the Ball vs Figueroa undercard, Andrew Cain (14-1, 12 KOs) of the UK and Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (19-6-3, 11 KOs) of Mexico square off at bantamweight. The matchup serves as an eliminator for the WBC title.

Liverpool’s Jack Turner (13-0, 12 KOs) and Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina (10-3-1, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua clash at super flyweight. A super bantamweight bout pits local Brad Strand (13-2, 4 KOs) against Mexico’s Ruben Lezama Gonzalez (12-6, 11 KOs).

Ball vs Figueroa results

Get Ball vs Figueroa full fight card results below.

Main card

Brandon Figueroa def. Nick Ball by TKO (R12, 0:32) | Watch video

Jack Turner def. Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina by RTD (R3, 3:00)

Andrew Cain def. Alejandro Jair Gonzalez by TKO (R9)

Hassan Ishaq def. Leonardo Baez by TKO (R3, 1:39)

Brad Strand def. Ruben Lezama Gonzalez by TKO (R3, 1:24)

Prelims

Luke Prior def. Ryan Frost by KO (R1, 2:42)

Stephen Clarke def. Lewis Howells by TKO (R8, 1:42)

Jack Swallow def. Paddy Lacey by points (58-57)

Sam Norris def. Jack England by points (40-36)

Lucas Szeto-Biswana def. Liam Macmillan by TKO (R1, 2:46)

William Birchall def. Caine Singh by TKO (R1, 2:55)

Luke Turner def. Jensen Irving by TKO (R4, 2:29)

Ball vs Figueroa live blog February 7, 2026 4:41 PM EST Brandon Figueroa drops and stops Nick Ball to become new champion Brandon Figueroa (27-2-1, 20 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas drops Liverpool’s Nick Ball (23-1-1, 13 KOs) twice in the 12th round to claim a stoppage win and become the new WBA featherweight champion. The official time of the stoppage was 32 seconds into the round. Brandon Figueroa following his victory over Nick Ball at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 7, 2026 4:08 PM EST Nick Ball vs Brandon Figueroa Underway The main event is underway in Liverpool, with Nick Ball defending his WBA featherweight title against two-division champion Brandon Figueroa. Brandon Figueroa and Nick Ball during their bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 7, 2026 3:45 PM EST Jack Turner stops Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina in three rounds In the co-feature, with the WBA International title at stake, Liverpool’s Jack Turner (14-0, 13 KOs) defeats Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina (10-4-1, 4 KOs) of Nicaragua by third-round RTD at super flyweight.



On his way to victory, Turner scored a knockdown in the first round. Urbina was deducted a point in the third round for holding. Jack Turner following his victory over Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 7, 2026 2:48 PM EST Andrew Cain TKOs Alejandro Jair Gonzalez in ninth round Andrew Cain (15-1, 13 KOs) of the UK defeats Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (19-7-3, 11 KOs) of Mexico by ninth-round TKO to win a WBC bantamweight title eliminator.



On his way to victory, Cain suffered two knockdowns in the eighth round from body shots and sent Gonzalez to the canvas twice in the ninth round to claim the win. Andrew Cain lands a punch during his bout against Alejandro Jair Gonzalez at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 7, 2026 2:21 PM EST Hassan Ishaq TKOs Leonardo Baez in third round England’s Hassan Ishaq (3-0, 3 KOs) defeats Argentina’s Leonardo Baez (5-18) by third-round TKO at super bantamweight. The time was 1:39.



On his way to victory, Ishaq sent Baez to the canvas in the second and third rounds. Hassan Ishaq during his bout against Leonardo Baez at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 7, 2026 1:47 PM EST Brad Strand TKOs Ruben Lezama Gonzalez in third round Kicking off the main card, Liverpool’s Brad Strand (14-2, 5 KOs) defeats Mexico’s Ruben Lezama Gonzalez (12-7, 11 KOs) by third-round TKO at super bantamweight. Gonzalez’s corner threw in the towel. The time was 1:24. Stephen Clarke during his bout against Lewis Howells at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 7, 2026 1:28 PM EST Ball vs Figueroa results of prelims Check out the quick Ball vs Figueroa results from the prelims, as the main card is now underway.



Stephen Clarke (9-0, 2 KOs) stops Lewis Howells (3-6) in the eighth round at middleweight. The time was 1:42.



Jack Swallow (4-3-1, 1 KO) defeats Paddy Lacey (12-1, 2 KOs) by points (58-57) at middleweight.



Sam Norris (1-0) defeats Jack England (1-14-1) by points (40-36) at super featherweight.



Lucas Szeto-Biswana (5-0, 2 KOs) TKOs Liam Macmillan (2-5) in the first round at welterweight. The time was 2:46.



William Birchall (4-0, 4 TKOs) TKOs Caine Singh (4-9-2) in the first round at super featherweight. The time was 2:55.



Luke Turner (2-0, 1 KO) stops Jensen Irving (5-35-2) in the fourth round at middleweight. The time was 2:29. Stephen Clarke during his bout against Lewis Howells at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, on February 7, 2026. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry February 6, 2026 11:01 PM EST Ball vs Figueroa: How to watch and start time Ball vs Figueroa airs live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The local start time in the UK is 7:00 p.m. GMT.



The prelims begin at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 4:00 p.m. GMT in the UK.



The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.