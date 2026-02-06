Photos: Ball and Figueroa make weight for WBA 126-pound title

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout this Saturday, February 7, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Both fighters made the required 126-pound limit, making it official for the WBA title.

Champion Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of the UK came in at 125.11 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt. Mandatory contender and former two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, registered 125.14 lbs.

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Britain’s Andrew Cain (14-1, 12 KOs) and Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (19-6-3, 11 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 117.15 lbs and 117.7 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature bout. The contest serves as an eliminator for the WBC 118-pound title.

Check out the current Ball vs Figueroa lineup and weights below.

Nick Ball during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The current Ball vs Figueroa lineup is as follows: