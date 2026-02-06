Photos: Ball and Figueroa make weight for WBA 126-pound title

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout this Saturday, February 7, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Both fighters made the required 126-pound limit, making it official for the WBA title.
Champion Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of the UK came in at 125.11 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt. Mandatory contender and former two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, registered 125.14 lbs.
Britain’s Andrew Cain (14-1, 12 KOs) and Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (19-6-3, 11 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 117.15 lbs and 117.7 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature bout. The contest serves as an eliminator for the WBC 118-pound title.
Check out the current Ball vs Figueroa lineup and weights below.
The current Ball vs Figueroa lineup is as follows:
- Nick Ball (125.11 lbs) vs. Brandon Figueroa (125.14 lbs)
- Andrew Cain (117.15 lbs) vs. Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (117.7 lbs)
- Jack Turner (114.1 lbs) vs. Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina (114.12 lbs)
- Brad Strand (123.4 lbs) vs. Ruben Lezama Gonzalez (117.8 lbs)
- Stephen Clarke (162.7 lbs) vs. Lewis Howells (167.0 lbs)
- Lucas Szeto-Biswana (146.10 lbs) vs. Liam Macmillan (146.9 lbs)
- William Birchall (125.10 lbs) vs. Caine Singh (127.11 lbs)
- Hassan Ishaq (124.12 lbs) vs. Leonardo Baez (123.11 lbs)
- Luke Turner (159.11 lbs) vs. Jensen Irving (158.12 lbs)
- Luke Prior (149.1 lbs) vs. Ryan Frost (152.2 lbs)
- Sam Norris (134.4 lbs) vs. Jack England (130.13 lbs)
- Paddy Lacey (162.13 lbs) vs. Jack Swallow (159.1 lbs)