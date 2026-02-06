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Photos: Ball and Figueroa make weight for WBA 126-pound title

Nick Ball defends his WBA 126-pound title against former two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa this Saturday in Liverpool

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Brandon Figueroa posing on the scales during the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Nick Ball in Liverpool
Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship bout this Saturday, February 7, at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Both fighters made the required 126-pound limit, making it official for the WBA title.

Champion Nick Ball (23-0-1, 13 KOs) of the UK came in at 125.11 lbs for the fourth defense of his belt. Mandatory contender and former two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (26-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas, registered 125.14 lbs.

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Britain’s Andrew Cain (14-1, 12 KOs) and Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (19-6-3, 11 KOs) of Mexico tipped the scales at 117.15 lbs and 117.7 lbs, respectively, for their co-feature bout. The contest serves as an eliminator for the WBC 118-pound title.

Check out the current Ball vs Figueroa lineup and weights below.

Nick Ball during the weigh-in
Nick Ball during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in
Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa face off during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in
Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa during the weigh-in on February 6, 2026, in Liverpool, England. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

The current Ball vs Figueroa lineup is as follows:

  • Nick Ball (125.11 lbs) vs. Brandon Figueroa (125.14 lbs)
  • Andrew Cain (117.15 lbs) vs. Alejandro Jair Gonzalez (117.7 lbs)
  • Jack Turner (114.1 lbs) vs. Juan Carlos Martinez Urbina (114.12 lbs)
  • Brad Strand (123.4 lbs) vs. Ruben Lezama Gonzalez (117.8 lbs)
  • Stephen Clarke (162.7 lbs) vs. Lewis Howells (167.0 lbs)
  • Lucas Szeto-Biswana (146.10 lbs) vs. Liam Macmillan (146.9 lbs)
  • William Birchall (125.10 lbs) vs. Caine Singh (127.11 lbs)
  • Hassan Ishaq (124.12 lbs) vs. Leonardo Baez (123.11 lbs)
  • Luke Turner (159.11 lbs) vs. Jensen Irving (158.12 lbs)
  • Luke Prior (149.1 lbs) vs. Ryan Frost (152.2 lbs)
  • Sam Norris (134.4 lbs) vs. Jack England (130.13 lbs)
  • Paddy Lacey (162.13 lbs) vs. Jack Swallow (159.1 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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