Live results: Naoya Inoue beats Junto Nakatani to retain title – Video

Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed super bantamweight title against Junto Nakatani, live from Tokyo Dome early Saturday, May 2. The contest, featuring two undefeated boxing stars from Japan, is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Four-division world champion Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) makes the seventh defense of his 122-pound title.

Three-division world champion Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs) aims to win a world title in his fourth weight class.

In the 12-round all-Japanese co-feature, two-time world champion Takuma Inoue (21-2, 5 KOs) defends his WBC bantamweight title against multi-division champion Kazuto Ioka (32-4-1, 17 KOs).

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On the Inoue vs Nakatani undercard, Toshiki Shimomachi (22-1-3, 12 KOs) faces fellow Japanese fighter Reiya Abe (28-4-2, 10 KOs) in a featherweight bout.

Japan’s Sora Tanaka (5-0, 5 KOs) defends his OPBF welterweight title against compatriot Jin Sasaki (20-2-1, 18 KOs).

Another all-Japanese showdown features Kosuke Tomioka (11-4, 8 KOs) defending his WBO Asia Pacific flyweight title against Shogo Tanaka (5-0, 3 KOs).

South Korea’s Deok No Yun (10-2-1, 8 KOs) defends his OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific super middleweight titles against representative of the host country Yuito Moriwaki (1-0-1).

Additionally, Yoshiki Takei (11-1, 9 KOs) of Japan meets China’s DeKang Wang (9-1, 3 KOs) at super bantamweight.

Inoue vs Nakatani results

Naoya Inoue def. Junto Nakatani by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) | Watch video

Yoshiki Takei def. DeKang Wang by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 77-75)

Takuma Inoue def. Kazuto Ioka by unanimous decision (119-107, 120-106, 118-108)

Jin Sasaki def. Sora Tanaka by split decision (97-93, 96-94, 94-96)

Toshiki Shimomachi def. Reiya Abe by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)

Yuito Moriwaki def. Deok No Yun by split decision (96-94, 96-94, 93-97)

Kosuke Tomioka vs. Shogo Tanaka – split draw (97-93, 94-96, 95-95)

Inoue vs Nakatani live blog May 2, 2026 9:51 AM EDT Naoya Inoue defeats Junto Nakatani by decision Naoya Inoue (33-0, 27 KOs) defeats Junto Nakatani (32-1, 24 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his undisputed super bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 115-113, 116-112, and 116-112. May 2, 2026 9:20 AM EDT Naoya Inoue Ring Walk The video shows Naoya Inoue making his ring walk for his bout against Junto Nakatani. May 2, 2026 8:30 AM EDT Yoshiki Takei defeats DeKang Wang by decision Yoshiki Takei (12-1, 9 KOs) defeats DeKang Wang (9-2, 3 KOs) by majority decision in an eight-round super bantamweight bout. The judges scored the fight 76-76, 77-75, and 77-75. May 2, 2026 7:56 AM EDT Terence Crawford meets Inoue and Nakatani Terence Crawford meets Naoya Inoue and Junto Nakatani ahead of their bouts at Tokyo Dome. May 2, 2026 7:46 AM EDT Takuma Inoue defeats Kazuto Ioka by decision Takuma Inoue (22-2, 5 KOs) defeats Kazuto Ioka (32-5-1, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain his WBC bantamweight title. The judges scored the fight 119-107, 120-106, and 118-108. May 2, 2026 6:14 AM EDT Jin Sasaki defeats Sora Tanaka by split decision Jin Sasaki (21-2-1, 18 KOs) defeats Sora Tanaka (5-1, 5 KOs) by split decision in a 10-round welterweight bout. The judges scored the fight 97-93, 96-94, and 94-96. May 2, 2026 5:00 AM EDT Toshiki Shimomachi defeats Reiya Abe by decision Toshiki Shimomachi (23-1-3, 12 KOs) defeats Reiya Abe (28-5-2, 10 KOs) by majority decision in a ten-round featherweight bout. The judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, 96-94.

May 2, 2026 4:18 AM EDT Yuito Moriwaki defeats Deok No Yun by decision Yuito Moriwaki (2-0-1) defeats Deok No Yun (10-3-1, 8 KOs) by split decision in a ten-round super middleweight bout. The judges scored the fight 96-94, 96-94, 93-97. May 2, 2026 3:39 AM EDT Kosuke Tomioka and Shogo Tanaka fight to split draw Kosuke Tomioka (11-4-1, 8 KOs) and Shogo Tanaka (5-0-1, 3 KOs) battle to a split draw in a 10-round flyweight bout. The judges scored the fight 97-93, 94-96, and 95-95. May 2, 2026 2:55 AM EDT How to watch and start time Inoue vs Nakatani airs live on DAZN. U.S. time: 5:40 a.m. ET / 2:40 a.m. PT. UK time: 10:40 a.m. BST.