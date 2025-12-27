Live results: Naoya Inoue beats David Picasso to retain title – Video

Naoya Inoue faces David Picasso atop The Ring V: Night of the Samurai on Saturday, December 27, live from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh. Inoue puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.

Japan’s undefeated 32-year-old four-weight champion Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) makes his fourth ring appearance of the year and the sixth defense of his 122-pound crown. Unbeaten 25-year-old challenger Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025, making his first attempt to become a champion.

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On the undercard, Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) makes his super bantamweight debut against Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs).

Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) of Japan and Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic clash at lightweight.

The telecast opener features Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) against Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.

Inoue vs Picasso results

Get Inoue vs Picasso full fight card results below.

Naoya Inoue def. David Picasso by unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108, 117-111) | Watch video

Junto Nakatani def. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes by unanimous decision (118-110, 115-113, 115-113) | Watch video

Eridson Garcia def. Taiga Imanaga by split decision (96-93, 95-94, 94-95)

Reito Tsutsumi def. Leobardo Quintana Sanchez by TKO (R4, 1:14)

Inoue vs Picasso live blog December 27, 2025 9:14 AM EST Naoya Inoue post-fight interview Check out Naoya Inoue’s post-fight interview. December 27, 2025 9:07 AM EST Inoue vs Picasso fight photos now live The photos from the event, including the headlining bout between Naoya Inoue and David Picasso, along with the undercard action, are now published. Naoya Inoue punches David Picasso during their bout at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 8:44 AM EST Usyk wants to face Wider Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Deontay Wilder in his next fight in 2026. December 27, 2025 8:29 AM EST Naoya Inoue defeats David Picasso by decision Japanese four-division champion Naoya Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) defeats Mexico’s David Picasso (32-1-1, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision to make the sixth successful defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 120-108, and 117-111. Naoya Inoue dominates David Picasso during their bout at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 7:48 AM EST Naoya Inoue in the ring The main event is underway as both fighters, Naoya Inoue and David Picasso, are in the ring. Naoya Inoue is in the ring during his bout against David Picasso at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 7:46 AM EST Junto Nakatani post-fight interview Check out Junto Nakatani’s reaction immediately after his decision victory over Sebastian Hernandez Reyes. December 27, 2025 7:44 AM EST Naoya Inoue hand-wrapping drama Prior to the fight, drama unfolded during Naoya Inoue’s hand wrapping. Check out the video. December 27, 2025 7:24 AM EST Main event: Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso The main event features Japanese 32-year-old four-division champion Naoya Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) making the sixth defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title against Mexico’s 25-year-old David Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs), who is making his first attempt to become a champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Naoya Inoue and David Picasso face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 7:16 AM EST Junto Nakatani defeats Sebastian Hernandez by decision Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs) made his super bantamweight debut, defeating Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez (20-1, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 118-110, 115-113, and 115-113. Junto Nakatani during his bout against Sebastian Hernandez Reyes at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 6:45 AM EST Usyk and GGG Oleksandr Usyk and Gennady Golovkin in conversation. December 27, 2025 5:49 AM EST Co-feature: Junto Nakatani vs Sebastian Hernandez Reyes The co-main event features Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) making his super bantamweight debut against Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 5:45 AM EST Eridson Garcia defeats Taiga Imanaga by decision Eridson Garcia (24-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeats Japan’s Taiga Imanaga (9-1, 5 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 96-93, 95-94, and 94-95. Eridson Garcia punches Taiga Imanaga during their bout at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 5:18 AM EST Masamichi Yabuki stops Felix Alvarado to retain title Meanwhile in Tokoname, Japan, two-division champion Masamichi Yabuki (19-4, 18 KOs) stops Nicaragua’s former champion Felix Alvarado (42-5, 35 KOs) in the 12th round to make the first successful defense of his IBF flyweight title. December 27, 2025 5:14 AM EST Up next: Taiga Imanaga vs Eridson Garcia Up next is a lightweight bout betweeb Japan’s Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds. Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 5:12 AM EST Best wishes from Usyk Holiday greetings from Oleksandr Usyk. December 27, 2025 5:08 AM EST Reito Tsutsumi stops Leobardo Quintana in fourth round Kicking off the action, Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) of Japan defeats Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-2, 5 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super featherweight.



On his way to victory, Tsutsumi hurt Quintana with a left hook, followed by two big right hands that dropped his opponent to the canvas. Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez during their bout at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 4:33 AM EST Naoya Inoue in the ring While the opening bout between Tsutsumi and Quintana is underway, here’s another clip from earlier today with Naoya Inoue in the ring. December 27, 2025 4:31 AM EST Naoya Inoue arrives Check out the clip featuring Naoya Inoue as he arrives at the arena December 27, 2025 4:11 AM EST Oleksandr Usyk is in the house Ukrainian boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is in attendance at the Inoue vs Picasso showdown. Oleksandr Usyk at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27, 2025. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 3:07 AM EST First up: Reito Tsutsumi vs Leobardo Quintana First up, Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) of Japan clashes with Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight. Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 27, 2025 12:30 AM EST Video: Blueprint of Naoya Inoue's Perfect Style against Stephen Fulton Ahead of tonight’s event, Top Rank shared the blueprint to Naoya Inoue’s “perfect style” against Stephen Fulton. You can watch it below. December 27, 2025 12:08 AM EST Willibaldo Garcia vs Kenshiro Teraji fight canceled The world title fight between Mexico’s IBF super flyweight champion Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) and Japanese two-division champion Kenshiro Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs) has been canceled. Garcia reportedly fell ill after the ceremonial weigh-ins and was hospitalized. Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom December 26, 2025 11:01 PM EST Inoue vs Picasso: How to watch and start time Inoue vs Picasso airs live on DAZN. The start time is 4:00 a.m. ET in the U.S., 9:00 a.m. GMT in the UK, and 8:00 p.m. AEDT in Australia.



The main event ring walks are expected at 7:57 a.m. ET, 12:57 p.m. GMT, and 11:57 p.m. AEDT.