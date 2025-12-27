Live results: Naoya Inoue beats David Picasso to retain title – Video

Naoya Inoue faces David Picasso atop The Ring V: Night of the Samurai on Saturday, December 27, live from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh. Inoue puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.
Japan’s undefeated 32-year-old four-weight champion Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) makes his fourth ring appearance of the year and the sixth defense of his 122-pound crown. Unbeaten 25-year-old challenger Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025, making his first attempt to become a champion.
On the undercard, Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) makes his super bantamweight debut against Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs).
Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) of Japan and Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic clash at lightweight.
The telecast opener features Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) against Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.
Inoue vs Picasso results
Get Inoue vs Picasso full fight card results below.
- Naoya Inoue def. David Picasso by unanimous decision (119-109, 120-108, 117-111) | Watch video
- Junto Nakatani def. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes by unanimous decision (118-110, 115-113, 115-113) | Watch video
- Eridson Garcia def. Taiga Imanaga by split decision (96-93, 95-94, 94-95)
- Reito Tsutsumi def. Leobardo Quintana Sanchez by TKO (R4, 1:14)
Inoue vs Picasso live blog
Naoya Inoue post-fight interview
Check out Naoya Inoue’s post-fight interview.
Inoue vs Picasso fight photos now live
The photos from the event, including the headlining bout between Naoya Inoue and David Picasso, along with the undercard action, are now published.
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Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Deontay Wilder in his next fight in 2026.
Naoya Inoue defeats David Picasso by decision
Japanese four-division champion Naoya Inoue (32-0, 27 KOs) defeats Mexico’s David Picasso (32-1-1, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision to make the sixth successful defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 120-108, and 117-111.
Naoya Inoue in the ring
The main event is underway as both fighters, Naoya Inoue and David Picasso, are in the ring.
Junto Nakatani post-fight interview
Check out Junto Nakatani’s reaction immediately after his decision victory over Sebastian Hernandez Reyes.
Naoya Inoue hand-wrapping drama
Prior to the fight, drama unfolded during Naoya Inoue’s hand wrapping. Check out the video.
Main event: Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso
The main event features Japanese 32-year-old four-division champion Naoya Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) making the sixth defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title against Mexico’s 25-year-old David Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs), who is making his first attempt to become a champion. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Junto Nakatani defeats Sebastian Hernandez by decision
Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (32-0, 24 KOs) made his super bantamweight debut, defeating Mexico’s Sebastian Hernandez (20-1, 18 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 118-110, 115-113, and 115-113.
Usyk and GGG
Oleksandr Usyk and Gennady Golovkin in conversation.
Co-feature: Junto Nakatani vs Sebastian Hernandez Reyes
The co-main event features Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) making his super bantamweight debut against Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Eridson Garcia defeats Taiga Imanaga by decision
Eridson Garcia (24-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic defeats Japan’s Taiga Imanaga (9-1, 5 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 96-93, 95-94, and 94-95.
Masamichi Yabuki stops Felix Alvarado to retain title
Meanwhile in Tokoname, Japan, two-division champion Masamichi Yabuki (19-4, 18 KOs) stops Nicaragua’s former champion Felix Alvarado (42-5, 35 KOs) in the 12th round to make the first successful defense of his IBF flyweight title.
Up next: Taiga Imanaga vs Eridson Garcia
Up next is a lightweight bout betweeb Japan’s Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.
Best wishes from Usyk
Holiday greetings from Oleksandr Usyk.
Reito Tsutsumi stops Leobardo Quintana in fourth round
Kicking off the action, Reito Tsutsumi (4-0, 3 KOs) of Japan defeats Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-2, 5 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at super featherweight.
On his way to victory, Tsutsumi hurt Quintana with a left hook, followed by two big right hands that dropped his opponent to the canvas.
Naoya Inoue in the ring
While the opening bout between Tsutsumi and Quintana is underway, here’s another clip from earlier today with Naoya Inoue in the ring.
Naoya Inoue arrives
Check out the clip featuring Naoya Inoue as he arrives at the arena
Oleksandr Usyk is in the house
Ukrainian boxing star Oleksandr Usyk is in attendance at the Inoue vs Picasso showdown.
First up: Reito Tsutsumi vs Leobardo Quintana
First up, Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) of Japan clashes with Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at super featherweight.
Video: Blueprint of Naoya Inoue's Perfect Style against Stephen Fulton
Ahead of tonight’s event, Top Rank shared the blueprint to Naoya Inoue’s “perfect style” against Stephen Fulton. You can watch it below.
Willibaldo Garcia vs Kenshiro Teraji fight canceled
The world title fight between Mexico’s IBF super flyweight champion Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) and Japanese two-division champion Kenshiro Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs) has been canceled. Garcia reportedly fell ill after the ceremonial weigh-ins and was hospitalized.
Inoue vs Picasso: How to watch and start time
Inoue vs Picasso airs live on DAZN. The start time is 4:00 a.m. ET in the U.S., 9:00 a.m. GMT in the UK, and 8:00 p.m. AEDT in Australia.
The main event ring walks are expected at 7:57 a.m. ET, 12:57 p.m. GMT, and 11:57 p.m. AEDT.