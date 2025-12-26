Photos: Inoue and Picasso make weight for 122-pound title

Naoya Inoue and David Picasso successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship showdown. The contest headlines The Ring V: Night of the Samurai, live from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. Inoue puts his undisputed 122-pound title on the line.

Japanese four-division world champion Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) came in at 121.5 lbs for the sixth defense of his crown. Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico showed 121.1 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

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On the undercard, Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) weighed in at 121.6 lbs for his 122-pound debut against Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs). Hernandez of Mexico registered 120.8 lbs.

Mexico’s IBF 115-pound champion Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) weighed in at 113.9 lbs for his second title defense against Kenshiro Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs). Japanese two-division world champion Teraji tipped the scales at 114.5 lbs.

Japan’s Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic came in at 134.6 lbs and 134.5 lbs, respectively.

Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) of Japan and Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs)

declared 129.7 lbs and 129.5 lbs, respectively, for their 130-pound battle.

Check out the current Inoue vs Picasso lineup and weights below.

David Picasso during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against Naoya Inoue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against David Picasso in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue and David Picasso face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue and David Picasso during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

The Inoue vs Picasso weights are as follows:

Naoya Inoue (121.5 lbs) vs. David Picasso (121.1 lbs)

Junto Nakatani (121.6 lbs) vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (120.8 lbs lbs)

Willibaldo Garcia (113.9 lbs) Perez vs. Kenshiro Teraji (114.5 lbs)

Taiga Imanaga (134.6 lbs) vs. Eridson Garcia (134.5 lbs)

Reito Tsutsumi (129.7 lbs) vs. Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (129.5 lbs)