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Photos: Inoue and Picasso make weight for 122-pound title

Naoya Inoue defends his undisputed 122-pound title against David Picasso at Ring V: Night of the Samurai in Riyadh

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Naoya Inoue
Naoya Inoue during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against David Picasso in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Naoya Inoue and David Picasso successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their championship showdown. The contest headlines The Ring V: Night of the Samurai, live from Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 27. Inoue puts his undisputed 122-pound title on the line.

Japanese four-division world champion Inoue (31-0, 27 KOs) came in at 121.5 lbs for the sixth defense of his crown. Picasso (32-0-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico showed 121.1 lbs for his first attempt to become a champion.

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On the undercard, Japanese three-division world champion Junto Nakatani (31-0, 24 KOs) weighed in at 121.6 lbs for his 122-pound debut against Sebastian Hernandez (20-0, 18 KOs). Hernandez of Mexico registered 120.8 lbs.

Mexico’s IBF 115-pound champion Willibaldo Garcia (23-6-2, 13 KOs) weighed in at 113.9 lbs for his second title defense against Kenshiro Teraji (25-2, 16 KOs). Japanese two-division world champion Teraji tipped the scales at 114.5 lbs.

Japan’s Taiga Imanaga (9-0, 5 KOs) and Eridson Garcia (22-1, 14 KOs) of the Dominican Republic came in at 134.6 lbs and 134.5 lbs, respectively.

Reito Tsutsumi (3-0, 2 KOs) of Japan and Mexico’s Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (11-1, 5 KOs)
declared 129.7 lbs and 129.5 lbs, respectively, for their 130-pound battle.

Check out the current Inoue vs Picasso lineup and weights below.

David Picasso during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Naoya Inoue
David Picasso during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against Naoya Inoue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Naoya Inoue during the weigh-in ahead of his bout against David Picasso
Naoya Inoue during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of his bout against David Picasso in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Naoya Inoue and David Picasso face off
Naoya Inoue and David Picasso face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Naoya Inoue and David Picasso
Naoya Inoue and David Picasso during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes face off
Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes
Junto Nakatani and Sebastian Hernandez Reyes during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji face off
Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji
Willibaldo Garcia Perez and Kenshiro Teraji during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia face off
Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia
Taiga Imanaga and Eridson Garcia during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez face off
Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez face off during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom
Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez
Reito Tsutsumi and Leobardo Quintana Sanchez during the weigh-in on December 26, 2025, ahead of their bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom

The Inoue vs Picasso weights are as follows:

  • Naoya Inoue (121.5 lbs) vs. David Picasso (121.1 lbs)
  • Junto Nakatani (121.6 lbs) vs. Sebastian Hernandez Reyes (120.8 lbs lbs)
  • Willibaldo Garcia (113.9 lbs) Perez vs. Kenshiro Teraji (114.5 lbs)
  • Taiga Imanaga (134.6 lbs) vs. Eridson Garcia (134.5 lbs)
  • Reito Tsutsumi (129.7 lbs) vs. Leobardo Quintana Sanchez (129.5 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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