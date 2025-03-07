Subscribe
MVP 11: Bahdi vs Racaza results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Most Valuable Prospects 11: Bahdi vs Racaza live results from Toronto, Canada

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, ON faces Filipino southpaw Ryan James Racaza (15-0, 11 KOs) in the main event of MVP 11 on March 7. The fight card airs live on DAZN from The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in Etobicoke, ON, Canada. The pair square off in the scheduled 10-round bout at lightweight.

In the 10-round co-main event, Sara Bailey (5-0) of North Vancouver, BC, makes the second defense of her WBA light flyweight title against Cristina Navarro (6-2, 1 KO) from Spain. Also on the card is a six-round super lightweight matchup between Mark Smither (13-1) of Newmarket, ON and Jaime Cuesta (10-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA. Plus, Tammara Thibeault (1-0) of Saint-Georges, QC and Sonya Dreiling (6-7, 2 KOs) of Greeley, CO meet in a six-rounder at middleweight.

Headlining the MVP 11 prelims, Doni Foreman (1-0, 1 KO) of Brampton, ON and Pavel Ourednik (4-0, 4 KOs) of the Czech Republic go head-to-head in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Among other bouts, Angel Barrientes (12-1, 7 KOs) of Honolulu, HI and Alexander Castellano (11-1, 2 KOs) of Buffalo, NY clash in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. A six-round super welterweight event opener pits Alex Bray (8-0, 7 KOs) of Melbourne, FL against Victoriano Antonio Santillan (13-7-2, 8 KOs) from Argentina.

Previously announced Brantford, ON-based Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) of Jamaica no longer battles it out on the night.

Watch on DAZN

Most Valuable Prospects 11 results

Get MVP 11: Bahdi vs Racaza full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT)

  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Ryan James Racaza
  • Sara Bailey vs. Cristina Navarro
  • Mark Smither vs. Jaime Cuesta
  • Tammara Thibeault vs. Sonya Dreiling

Prelims (5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT)

  • Doni Foreman vs. Pavel Ourednik
  • Angel Barrientes vs. Alexander Castellano
  • Alex Bray vs. Victoriano Antonio Santillan
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

