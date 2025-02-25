Tammara Thibeault vs Sonya Dreiling among bouts set for Bahdi-Racaza undercard

The bout between Tammara Thibeault and Sonya Dreiling is confirmed, along with other matchups for the MVP 11: Bahdi vs Racaza undercard. The event takes place at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in Etobicoke, ON on March 7, marking the promotion’s debut in Canada. The pair square off in a six three-minute round contest at middleweight.

2022 Amateur World Champion Tammara Thibeault (1-0) aims for her second victory as a pro boxer. The 28-year-old native of Saint-Georges, QC defeated Natasha Spence by unanimous decision in her debut at MVP 10 last December in Orlando, FL.

Sonya Dreiling (6-7, 2 KOs) of Greeley, CO looks to bounce back from four straight defeats. In her previous outing last October, the Albertville, AL-based 34-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Melody Popravak, marking her fourth ring appearance of the year.

Previously announced Sara Bailey (5-0) now has an opponent for the second defense of her WBA light flyweight title. The 30-year-old native of North Vancouver, BC faces Cristina Navarro (6-2, 1 KOs) from Spain.

Also confirmed for the event is a super lightweight matchup between previously announced Mark Smither (13-1) of Newmarket, ON and Jaime Cuesta (10-0, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA. Doni Foreman (1-0, 1 KOs) of Brampton, ON meets Czech Pavel Ourednik (4-0, 4 KOs) in a heavyweight bout. Plus, Angel Barrientes (12-1, 7 KOs) of Honolulu, HI takes on Alexander Castellano (11-1, 2 KOs) of Buffalo, NY at super bantamweight.

Opponents for super welterweight Alex Bray (8-0, 7 KOs) of Melbourne, FL, and Brantford, ON-based Ricardo Brown (12-0, 11 KOs) of Jamaica are yet to be determined.

Previously announced super bantamweight Chavez Barrientes (10-0, 6 KOs) of Honolulu, HI and Puerto Rican middleweight Alexis Chaparro (3-0, 3 KOs) were not featured in Most Valuable Promotion’s announcement on Tuesday.

Atop the MVP 11 fight card, Lucas Bahdi (18-0, 15 KOs) of Niagara Falls, ON goes up against Filipino southpaw Ryan Racaza (15-0, 11 KOs). The pair battle it out at lightweight.

The finalized fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current MVP 11 lineup is as follows: