MVP 11 video: Lucas Bahdi drops Ryan James Racaza en route to decision victory

Lucas Bahdi defeated Ryan James Racaza at MVP 11 on March 7 at The Theatre at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto in Etobicoke, ON. Battling atop the first “Most Valuable Promotions” card in Canada, the representative of the host country emerged victorious by unanimous decision.

After 10 rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 99-90, 97-92, and 96-93. In the seventh round, the native of Niagara Falls, ON landed a knockdown with a left hook. His opponent from the Philippines seemed to try to protest the count, indicating that his foot had gotten tangled, causing him to lose balance.

With the victory, Lucas Bahdi improved to 19-0 with 15 KOs and remained undefeated. Post-fight, the 31-year-old stated that he was looking to challenge for a world title.

28-year-old Filipino southpaw Ryan James Racaza dropped to 15-1 with 11 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the 10-round co-main event, Sara Bailey (6-0) of North Vancouver, BC earned a unanimous decision against Cristina Navarro (6-3, 1 KO) from Spain. With the scores 99-91, 99-91, and 99-91, Bailey made the second successful defense of her WBA light flyweight title.

Among other MVP 11 results, Mark Smither (14-1) of Newmarket, ON took a unanimous decision against Jaime Cuesta (10-1, 3 KOs) of San Diego, CA. After six rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 78-74, 78-74, and 79-73.

Kicking off the main card, Tammara Thibeault (2-0,1 KO) of Saint-Georges, QC dropped and stopped Sonya Dreiling (6-8, 2 KOs) of Greeley, CO at middleweight. The official time was 3 minutes into the first round.

Among the prelims, Doni Foreman (2-0, 2 KO) of Brampton, ON dropped Czech Pavel Ourednik (4-1, 4 KOs) twice in the first round, and once in the third to secure a knockout victory at heavyweight. Hawaii’s Angel Barrientes (13-1, 8 KOs) dropped Alexander Castellano (11-2, 2 KOs) of Buffalo, NY in the third round, and claimed the win via seventh-round TKO at super bantamweight.

In the eight-round event opener, Alex Bray (9-0, 7 KOs) of Melbourne, FL defeated Argentina’s Victoriano Antonio Santillan (13-8-2, 8 KOs) by majority decision at super welterweight. The scores were 76-76, 78-74, and 79-73.